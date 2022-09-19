BANKS, Ore. — The Whitman College men's golf team opened the season with a bang, as the Blues led after day one and pulled away from the field on the final day to capture the Boxer Invitational title on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18.
The tournament was hosted by Pacific and held at the Quail Valley Golf Course.
The women's team had a fine showing of its own at the same tournament, which included an individual title for Cindy Luo. She topped Puget Sound's Kalia Bondawitz by three strokes and finished 3-over-par 156.
The Blues topped the team leaderboard after day one, but settled for a second-place finish to Whitworth.
Alexander Knox led the charge for the Blues on the men's side, firing a 3-under 141 for the tournament to finish second.
The Blues as a team shot 3-under and 17 strokes better than second-place Pacific on the final day.
Whitman featured three players in the top 10, including Jack Garnsey, who finished fourth (143) and Parker Krovisky, who shot an even-par 144 to finish in a tie for eighth.
"This is the first major tournament victory for men's golf in recent memory," said Blues assistant coach Bill Howard. "Sophomore Alex Knox tore through the back nine shooting a 4-under-par 32 en route to a 3-under-par 69 to finish in solo second place at 141."
Junior Jack Garnsey shot a second-round 1-under-par 71 for a career-low 143 and a career-best fourth place finish individually.
"The Blues started the day with a one-stroke lead over tournament host Pacific and widened the lead to 18 strokes by the end of the day," Howard said. "It was great to see the guys get it going and finish strong on day two. Our top five players combined to shoot 9-under-par on the back nine on day two to secure the team title."
The women's side saw a fourth-place finish as well after Katya Kurkoski shot six strokes better on day two to finish 18-over 162.
Beatrice Archer and Pavita Sidhu placed in a tie for 13th and 16th, respectively, as all four entries placed in the top 20.
Next up for the women's squad is the Culturame Classic on Oct. 2-3, with the men's team competing this Saturday and Sunday at the Linfield Invitational.
