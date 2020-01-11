The Whitman men made it three for three since the new year began, obliterating Lewis & Clark College by a score of 122-77 on Friday.
The Blues took control of the game early and never let up, scoring 69 in the first half, including a 32-8 run spanning ten minutes of the first half and ending with less than a minute before the halftime buzzer sounded.
Whitman had seven players score into double-digits on the night and shot over 60 percent from the floor.
With the game well in hand by halftime, the Blues were able to involve fourteen of the sixteen players on their roster, twelve of whom made an appearance in the score column.
Andrew Vickers and Nikola Trifunovic led the Blues with 21 points apiece. Brian Warriner grabbed eight boards and four blocks in a career game off the bench.
They turned around the next night and slapped Willamette University with a similar result, shooting almost 50 percent from beyond the arc in a blistering 121-79 win.
The Blues raced out to an early 11-3 lead and never looked back, as Andrew Vickers and Trevor Osborne each exploded for six three-pointers, and Nikola Trifunovic wasn't far behind with four of his own.
Whitman's high-octane offense forced the Bearcats to play faster, as well, and the Blues seized on more than a few opportunities in the passing lanes as a result. The Blues finished the night with 16 steals and 34 points off of turnovers.
Once again, fourteen Blues logged minutes on the night, and once again, twelve of them finished with a positive number in the points column.
For the night, Andrew Vickers led the Blues with 27 points, and Trevor Osborne added 23.
Brian Warriner again led the team in rebounds, grabbing eight of them, while Vickers collected seven.
The Blues (9-4, 4-0) will hit the road on Friday for a two-day series with Pacific (4-9, 1-3) and George Fox (6-7, 2-2). The first game with Pacific will be at 8 p.m. on Friday, and the George Fox game will be the next day at 6 p.m.
Blues 122, Pioneers 77
LEWIS & CLARK (77) — Floyd 18, Patrick 13, Smith 12, Crawford 12, Henderson 10, Cibull 5, Pitcher 4, Brown 3.
WHITMAN (122) — Vickers 21, Trifunovic 21, Warriner 14, Duckett 12, Osborne 12, Kirkley 10, Colton 10, Mulder 9, Crump 7, Angel, Jr. 3, Peterson 2, Gutierrez 1.
Halftime — 69-34 Whit. 3-pt field goals — LC 3 (Henderson 2); Whit 12 (Trifunovic, Osborne 4). Fouls — LC 25 (Crawford, Stewart 5); Whit 14 (Warriner, Colton 4). Foulouts — LC 2 (Crawford, Stewart). Rebounds — LC 47 (Smith 10); Whit 41 (Warriner 8). Turnovers — LC 19 (Floyd, Patrick, Smith 3); Whit 7 (Mulder, Gutierrez 2). Assists — LC 9 (Cibull 3); Whit 17 (Vickers 4).
Blues 121, Bearcats 79
WILLAMETTE (79) — Whicker 22, Plumer 19, Boydell 8, Barba 6, Eaglesmith 6, Sutton 5, Fleming 4, Lowe 4, Wright, Jr. 3, Streett 2.
WHITMAN (121) — Vickers 27, Osborne 23, Trifunovic 20, Colton 11, Crump 10, Kirkley 7, Warriner 6, Mulder 5, Peterson 5, Jackson 4, Duckett 2, Harvey 1.
Halftime — 61-43, Whit. 3-pt field goals — Wilm 12 (Whicker 4); Whit 21 (Vickers, Osborne 6). Fouls — Wilm 28 (Sutton, Peterson, Boydell 5); Whit 18 (Trifunovic 4). Foulouts — Wilm 3 (Sutton, Peterson, Boydell). Rebounds — Wilm 39 (Sutton 7); Whit 59 (Warriner 8). Turnovers — Wilm 21 (Sutton, Boydell 5); Whit 9 (Colton 3). Assists — Wilm 13 (Plumer 4); Whit 24 (Kirkley 6).