Murphy Caffo led the Blues 18 points and five rebounds, Xzavier Lino added 15 points and a game-high eight rebounds, and the Whitman College men’s basketball team came out on top in a 75-67 win over Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Nikola Trifunovic added eight points off the bench, including two second-half 3-pointers, which keyed the game’s outcome.
Whitman (15-4, 8-2 NWC) shot a solid 55% from the field and 31% in 3-pointers and Walter Lum chipped in 14 points to go along with three assists and three steals.
Sean McCurdy dropped a game-high 21 points for the Lutes, who held a four-point lead with just over 10 minutes to go. Brandin Riedel posted 13 points and Jackson Reisner and Sam Noland both added 11 points.
Neither team could get a leg up for a good portion of the first half. Riedel’s hook shot put the Lutes ahead by two, but Jander Cline countered with a jumper to put the Blues ahead 14-12 with 12:51 to play. Cline’s hot hand continued, draining a 3-pointer, then scoring again at the hoop to help extend the lead to seven points.
The Lutes (10-9, 4-6 NWC) worked themselves into the game in the back half of the opening period. McCurdy cut into the lead with a 3-pointer before Croix Sweeney’s sweeping hook shaved the Whitman lead to 27-25 with 5:56 to play.
The two teams traded buckets down the stretch of the first half before Noland’s driving layup tied the game and the teams headed to the locker room deadlocked at 34-34.
The Blues led by the slimmest of margins in the second half before a Sweeney 3-pointer capped a 7-0 Lute run and gave PLU a 54-50 lead with 10:52 to play.
Trifunovic responded with a 3-pointer on the next possession and later tied the game with another 3-ball.
Back-to-back buckets from Lino and Murphy Caffo continued what turned out to be Whitman’s 7-0 run as the Blues took a 65-61 lead with 4:59 remaining.
Free throws told much of the story down the stretch, but key buckets from Trifunovic and Lino brought the Blues to the finish line.
Next up for the Blues is a visit to Lewis & Clark on Friday.
