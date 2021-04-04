The Whitman College men’s tennis team kept its Northwest Conference dominance intact with a 6-3 win over Lewis & Clark on Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Tennis Courts.
Despite the strong win, the match was very well in the balance after the Blues held only a one-point lead after doubles play.
Whitman’s victories came on the No. 1 and No. 3 courts beginning with Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Jack Freer topping the Pio tandem of Ramirez Attia and Shane Lynette, 8-2. Aidan Schutter and Aaron Yuan gave the Blues the lead when they closed out doubles with an 8-5 win over Daniel Lane and Miles Stone.
Whitman came up on the winning side of the first three singles finishes to clinch the match. Lee and Matt Biggi opened with sweeps at the five and six, respectively, and Freer won his second match of the day when he rallied on the No. 4 court to beat Lynette 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 to seal the win.
The Blues are back in action on Saturday, April 17 at George Fox.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman Athletics.