TACOMA — Whitman pushed its Northwest Conference leading record to 10-0 here Saturday. It was far from easy as University of Puget Sound didn't go away until the final horn.
The Blues led 86-79 with 1:24 left in the contest and clung to a 90-87 lead with 12 ticks left.
The Loggers Jourdan Joseph, who led all scorers with 25 points, got off a trey to tie, but it was off the mark. The Blues couldn't corral the rebound. Stellan Roberts grabbed it and dribbled to the arc. Roberts, who finished with 16 for the Loggers, got off one more attempt to tie for for UPS, but it to was off the mark and the Blues survived with a 90-87 win.
Whitman's biggest lead was 14 before the Loggers charged back.
Cal Hansen posted a double, double with 16 points and 10 boards for the Loggers.
Jaron Kirkley led the Blues with 21 points. Darne Duckett chipped in 18, Trevor Osborne added 14, and the Blues got a fourth in double digits as Robert Carlton scored 11.
Whitman opened the Tacoma swing Friday and used a 16-point, 11-rebound effort from Andrew Vickers and Osborne's 16 points off the bench, to take down Pacific Lutheran 77-66.
Duckett added a game-high 17 points and Bryce Mulder contributed nine boards off the bench, but it was Osborne's 5-8 performance in three pointers that sustained the Whitman offense.
Jacob Bingham scored a team-high 12 points off the bench for the Lutes.
Baskets from Vickers and Duckett during the course of the first half kept the Lutes at bay. Bingham's three pointer with 2:53 to play shaved the deficit to four points, but a three pointer from Osborne a couple of possessions later gave Whitman a 33-28 lead heading to the break.
The Blues took control of the game in the second half. Whitman allowed only a Seth Hall three-pointer through the first 5:06 of the period, meanwhile extending its lead to nine points after a Mulder layup. Vickers nailed a three pointer two minutes later to put Whitman up by double digits and the Blues were off and running.
The remainder of the game saw Whitman push the lead to as many as 20 points, going on a shooting spree near the midway point of the second half.
Michael Gutierrez, Vickers and Osborne all hit from distance in a 90 second span and it was a 60-42 lead with 11:10 to play.
The Blues continue their road trip with games at Willamette and Lewis and Clark next Friday and Saturday looking to stay perfect in the NWC.
Blues 90, UPS 87
WHITMAN (90) — Colton 11, Duckett 18, Vickers 7, Kirkley 21, Trifunovic 6, Mulder 6, Osborne 14, Gutierrez e, Warinner 2, Crump 2. Totals 34-74 12-18 90.
UPS (87) — Hansen 16, Roberts 16, Misel 6, Elsner, Joseph 25, Erickson 7, Geathers 8, Basile, Day 4, Nichol 5. Totals 35-62 8-13 87.
Halftime — Wh 45, UPS 41. 3-Point goals - Wh 10 (Osborne 4), UPS 9 (Roberts 3, Joseph 3). Total fouls - Wh 16, UPS 15. Fouled out - none. Technicals - UPS (team). Rebounds - Wh 39 (Kirkley 6), UPS 32 (Hansen 10), Turnovers - Wh 10, UPS 14, Assists - Wh 13 (Vickers 4), UPS 22 (Joseph 5, Roberts 5).
Blues 77, Lutes 66
WHITMAN (77) — 17, Vickers 16, Trifunovic 5, Kirkley 3, Colton 2, Osborne 16, Gutierrez 6, Mulder 4, Warinner 4, Crump 2, Harvey 2, Peterson. Totals 24-68 16-25 77.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN (66) — Hall 10, Kingma 9, Thomas 9, Williams 6, Geiger 6, Bingham 12, McConnell 7, Worley 3, Uyehara 2. Totals 27-73 4-11 66.
Halftime — Whit 33, PLU 28. 3-point goals - Wh 13 (Osborne 5), PLU 8 (Bingham 4). Total fouls - Wh 18, PLU 21. Fouled out - none. Technicals - PLU (Thomas). Rebs - Wh 52 (Vickers 11), PLU 47 (Kingma 9). Turnovers - Wh 14, PLU 15. Assists - Wh 11 (Vickers 3), PLU 19 (Hall 4).