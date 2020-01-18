NEWBERG, Ore. — Saturday, in Northwest Conference men's basketball action, Whitman trailed George Fox 35-34 following a Jackson Januik bucket here Saturday.
The Bruins increased the lead to 37-34 following a Michael Mercado-Smith bucket. That was the last hurrah for the Bruins on this night. The Blues fought back to earn a 38-37 lead at the half, then exploded on a 67-40 run the rest of the way and, coupled with a 118-90 win over Pacific Friday to start the Oregon road trip, the Blues topped the century mark for the fourth consecutive time with a 105-77 victory over the Bruins.
Trevor Osborne drained seven treys and finished with 25 points to lead the Blues. In all four Blues scored in double digits. Joining Osborne were Michael Gutierrez with 14, Nikola Trifunovic with 12, and Robert Colton with 11.
The Blues converted 15 of 36 attempts from beyond the arc. Jaron Kirkley grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Blues on the glass. Kirkley also dished out five of the Blues 19 assists to lead that department.
JD Ahistrom and Januik led the Bruins as each scored 11.
The Blues opened their Oregon swing at Pacific Friday and Darne Duckett led the party with 21 points. The Blues battled through the first half, but grabbed a 54-46 lead at intermission.
The Blues found their rhythm in the second 20 minutes to out score the Boxers 64-44 and take the 118-90 win.
Weston Crump chipped in 16. Robert Colton finished with a double, double, 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds. Andrew Vickers chipped in 12 points and Trifunovic added 11.
Davis Holly scored 22 for the Boxers but they could not keep up with a hot shooting Blues team on this night. The Blues knocked down 42-of-69, 79 percent, of their shots from the field.
Whitman stays perfect, 6-0, in NWC play, and remains in a three-way deadlock with Linfield, 6-0, and Whitworth, 6-0, for first in the NWC. Overall the Blues improve to 11-4 with the weekend sweep and will travel to Spokane Tuesday to battle co-NWC leader Whitworth.
Blues 105, Bruins 77
WHITMAN (105) — Angel 3, Mulder 3, Harvey 4, Duckett 5, Vickers 5, Osborne 25, Kirkley 7, Colton 11, Jackson 4, Gutierrez 14, Peterson, Warinner, Trifunovic 12, Crump 2. Totals 34-75 22-31 105.
GEORGE FOX (77) — Walker 1, Lacey, Taba 3, Januik 11, Ahistrom 11, Stricklin 4, Mercardo-Smith 10 Mancol 9, Dirckx 7, Reynolds 4, Sly 5. Totals 28-69 12-26 77.
Halftime — Whitman 38 , George Fox 37. 3-point goals - Wh 15 (Osborne 7), GFU 9 (Ahistrom 3, Mancol 3). total fouls - Wh 20, GFU 26. Fouled out - none. Technicals - none. Rebounds - Wh 46 (Kirkley 8), GFU 45 (Reynolds 9). Turnovers - Wh 10, GFU 19. Assists - Wh 19 (Kirkley 5), GFU - 15 (Januik 6).
Blues 118, Boxers 90
WHITMAN (118) — Osborne 13, Colton 12, Vickers 12, Trifunovic 11, Kirkley 4, Duckett 21, Crump 16, Mulder 9, Gutierrez 9, Jackson 8, Warinner 3, Harvey, Peterson, Angel. Totals 42-69 18-35 118.
PACIFIC (90) — Holly 22, Gilder 9, Cattell 3, Fortune 2, Gelacio, Isokpehi 12, McNabb 9, Kobayashi 9, Rardin 7, Mora 6, Rigatti 4, Dufort 4, Jones 2, Hicks 1. Totals 30-75 12-25 90.
Halftime — Whitman 54, Pacific 46. 3-point goals - Wh 16 (Osborne 4), Pac 14 (Holly 3, McNabb 3, Kobayashi 3). Total fouls - Wh 23, Pac 29. Fouled out - Wh (Kirkley), Pac (Fortune). Technicals - Wh (Crump, Warinner). Rebounds - Wh 49 (Colton 13), Pac 37 (Ospkpehi 7). Turnovers - Wh 18, Pac 15. Assists - Wh 16 (Kirkley 3, Crump 3), Pac 14 (Gilder 3, Isokpehi 3, McNabb 3).