Whitman College has put together another intimidating men’s basketball team for the 2019-20 season.
The Blues are ranked No. 20 in the nation by the D3hoops.com preseason poll, voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports information directors and media members from across the country.
“Our goal is to be having as much fun as we can have this year,” Blues head coach Eric Bridgeland said. “This group is really close, and I think it’s because we’re working hard at getting better each day. That’s the same way we go about it every year. I know it sounds like something you hear all the time, but really, that’s worked for us all these years.”
Bridgeland returns for his 12th season as Whitman head coach, with three consecutive Northwest Conference regular season titles under his belt. His teams have won every NWC matchup along the way, going 88-5 overall in that span and advancing to at least the NCAA Division III Sweet 16 each year.
Last winter, as Bridgeland was named NWC Coast of the Year for the second time, the Blues went 28-2 overall.
Though last season’s end saw the departure of several key players, including Autin Butler, Joey Hewitt, Jack Stewart and Cedrid Jacobs-Jones, an experienced cast remains to help usher in a new wave of talent.
“The biggest thing for us is the 10 guys we’ve got coming back,” Bridgeland said. “They understand how we do things, this culture we’ve got. They know it. It’s become routine for them by now. They know it’s going to take a lot of hard work to earn whatever you get.”
Darne Duckett (5-foot-11, 171 pounds) is the top returning scorer, having averaged 12.4 points per game last year, along with 52 assists for the season.
Andrew Vickers (6-4, 185) grabbed about 3.4 rebounds per game, and like Trevor Osborne (6-2, 195), put up about eight points a night with lots of playing time off the bench around a couple of starts.
Osborne was lethal from 3-point range, converting 65-of-130 (.500) attempts.
Michael Gutierrez (5-11, 170) saw action each night, including eight starts, as he had 4.7 ppg.
Bryce Mulder (7-0, 218), Jack Keith (6-7, 185), Robert Colton (6-6, 205), Jaron Kirkley (6-3, 196) and Kanoa Johnson (6-0, 174) all played at times, as did Walla Walla High School alumn Andrew Harvey (6-5, 216).
“We lost seven special people, but we have five seniors who have given everything they have to this program,” Bridgeland said. “Andrew Vickers might just be the best player in the country. And if not him, then it’s Darne Duckett. And Trevor Osborne is the best shooter. Michael Gutierrez and Robert Colton are both especially gifted players.
“These guys love each other and our program and this culture they’ve helped create.”
Meanwhile, the Blues welcome new faces including Brian Warinner (6-7, 185), Khair Jackson (6-4, 185), Carlos Angel, Jr. (6-3, 173), Nikola Trifunovic (6-3, 180), Ben Peterson (6-2, 190) and Weston Crump (6-0, 175).
“People tend to overlook the difficulty that comes in your first year,” Bridgeland said. “Everything is you, not just the basketball team. But these guys are special. I’m thinking Khalid Jackson, Brian Warinner and Nikolai Trifunovic should be able to help us soon, and we hope to be playing our best by January.”
Bridgeland rarely hesitates to give any player a chance to go out there.
“Our style is up and down the court, so that’s going to take a lot of bodies,” Bridgeland said. “We’re always going to play 9-10 guys a night. Lots of guys are going to see quality game time. It’s a great natural way to keep players happy, and also developing their game.”