After seeing their 67-game winning streak in conference play snapped at the hands of Lewis & Clark College last week, the Whitman Blues men picked up the pieces and hammered out a 100-94 win over the scrappy George Fox Bruins on Friday.
“When you get to this point in the season, you’re going to have teams like George Fox that are fighting for a playoff spot,” said Blues coach Eric Bridgeland. “They’re playing to extend their season, and when you’re playing teams like that, you’re going to have adversity. You just have to figure it out, and tonight, our boys figured it out.”
The Blues have certainly shot the ball better this season than they did on Friday, but absent their normal production from long range, where they shot a woeful 22 percent for the night, the Whitman boys found other ways to scratch out another tally in the win column.
For Andrew Vickers and Robert Colton, that production came as rebounds; both finished the night with double-doubles, with Colton in particular having an impressive night on both ends of the floor.
“He’s our best defensive player and our best rebounder,” Bridgeland said. “He anchors everything that we do. When we’re missing him for stretches, it hurts us. It was very difficult to take him out of the game, because he does so many things for us; in a sense, he might be our most valuable player.”
Not to be outdone, though, the Blues’ guards stepped up when the team fell behind, again, each finding ways to contribute without their signature barrage from 3-point range.
For Trevor Osborne, whose role on offense is often punctuated by his ability to shoot from long range, his contributions on offense were as a facilitator, forcing the Bruins to respect his usually-lethal stroke, then dishing it inside for easy scores.
Osborne ended up leading the Blues in assists, with three.
Darne Duckett would prove to be a menace at the charity stripe, getting to the line 15 times and converting twelve of them into points, far outpacing anyone else on the night.
Jaron Kirkley might have been the starring attraction if not for Colton, though.
Kirkley took over in the second half, torching the Bruins’ full-court press time and time again for coast-to-coast layups and a number of contested buckets.
His lone 3 from the top of the key, a crafty stepback opened up by a high screen from Colton, would tie the game at 84 with 4:53 left in regulation, and marked the last time George Fox would hold the lead.
Kirkley would end up leading the Blues with 24 points on the night, but he was just one of four to score at least 15.
Duckett scored 21 points, Colton notched 18, and Vickers added 17.
The next night saw the Blues matched up against the Pacific University Boxers, a team that they beat handily the first time around.
For the first half, it seemed like Whitman might pull away, as they turned an early deadlock into a commanding 48-34 lead by the half, and the defense seemed as solid as it needed to be.
It seems the Boxers had a few more ideas of how to combat Whitman’s potent offense this time around, though.
For the most part, Pacific did a good job of limiting the Blues’ chances from deep and forced Whitman to work for their points; Trevor Osborne was the only Blue that took more than five looks from beyond the arc.
But Whitman is no stranger to working for their points.
The Blues played a very unselfish game.
All twelve players dressed for the game made at least one shot, and not a single of them made it to 20 points.
Whitman also won the turnover battle, out-rebounded the upset-minded Boxers, and came up big on defense when it mattered, stealing seven passes and swatting four shots away.
But when push came to shove and both teams got to the double-bonus, the key to the game for the Blues was about getting the ball inside, fighting for every point, and making free throws when they are doled out.
As the Boxers tried to claw their way back and fouled the Blues continuously to attempt to slow the game down, Whitman made them pay, shooting 34 of 46 from the charity stripe for the night.
Pacific would come up clutch late from behind the arc to give themselves one last shot, but the Blues defended it well, and the shot careened off of the side of the rim.
Jaron Kirkley led the team with 16 points, and Bryce Mulder grabbed eight boards.
For the Blues (18-5 overall, 13-1 in the NWC), Tuesday will mark the seminal game of the season, as rival and NWC co-leader Whitworth (19-4 overall, 13-1 NWC) comes to town for what could be the deciding game of the regular season.
Tip-off will be at 8 p.m.
Blues 100, Bruins 94
GEORGE FOX (94) — Mercado-Smith 18, Januik 16, Sly 11, R. Lacey 10, Ahlstrom 10, Stricklin 7, Walker 6, Mancol 6, Dalzell 6, Q. Lacey 4.
WHITMAN (100) — Kirkley 24, Duckett 21, Colton 18, Vickers 17, Crump 10, Osborne 5, Mulder 3, Warriner 2.
Halftime — Whitman, 51-48. 3-pt field goals — GFU 10 (Mercado-Smith 4); Whitman 4 (Vickers 2). Fouls — GFU 30 (Stricklin, Dalzell 5); Whitman 18 (Duckett, Vickers 4). Foulouts — GFU 2 (Stricklin, Dalzell). Rebounds — GFU 37 (Sly 8); Whitman 48 (Colton 14). Turnovers — GFU 11 (Stricklin, Sly, Mancol 2); Whitman 12 (Vickers 4). Assists — GFU 13 (Januik 5); Whitman 7 (Osborne 3).
Blues 91, Boxers 88
PACIFIC (88) — Drynan 26, Isokpehi 13, Gilder 13, Rigatti 9, Fortune 8, McNabb 7, Rardin 4.
WHITMAN (91) — Kirkley 16, Osborne 14, Colton 13, Crump 10, Trifunovic 9, Duckett 8, Warriner 7, Vickers 5, Mulder 4, Gutierrez 3, Harvey 2.
Halftime — Whitman, 48-34. 3-pt field goals — Pacific 12 (Drynan 6); Whitman 7 (Osborne 3). Fouls — Pacific 35 (Gilder, McNabb, Drynan 5); Whitman 15 (Gutierrez 4). Foulouts — Pacific 3 (Gilder, McNabb, Drynan). Technical fouls — Pacific 1 (Rardin). Rebounds — Pacific 33 (Isokpehi 7); Whitman 36 (Mulder 8). Turnovers — Pacific 16 (Gilder, McNabb 3); Whitman 13 (Kirkley, Trifunovic 3). Assists — Pacific 20 (Isokpehi 6); Whitman 11 (Vickers, Gutierrez, Duckett, Crump 2).