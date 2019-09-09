SPOKANE — Jadon Bachtold scored in the 81st minute to highlight a strong Blues performance and notching the Whitman College men’s soccer team notched first win, a 1-0 shutout over UC Santa Cruz on Friday in the second game of the Whitworth Puma Classic.
The Northwest Conference’s preseason favorite dominated much of the game but just couldn’t find the back of the net. The Blues finally broke through when Bachtold received a pass from Joe Thompson and beat UCSC keeper Andrew Pimental.
Owen Davis-Bower had a solid presence in net in posting the clean sheet, saving the only shot on goal Santa Cruz had. Whitman (1-2) peppered the Banana Slug net to the tune of 25 shots, forcing Pimental to make seven saves and nearly push the game into extra time.
Whitman had several late chances to put the game away. Just after the goal, Peter Stephens nearly popped a bouncing ball over Pimental who had found himself out of position. Jacob Barsher had a bid on goal a few minutes later, then Thompson ripped a shot headed to the upper corner, but Pimental just got a hand on it to push it over the crossbar.
The Blues then began a winning streak on Saturday, winning their second straight with a 3-0 victory over Carroll (Mont.), making it a perfect 2-0 on the weekend at the Whitworth PUMA Classic.
Oscar Harding assisted on the first and third goals as the Blues (2-2) scored two in the final 15 minutes to ice the game.
Matt Reich was perfect in net as he watched a dominant performance by his Whitman teammates. He exited late in the game with a clean sheet as Jack Filipponi played the final 10 minutes. Melle de Reuver played a full 90 minutes in goal for Carroll, posting two saves while allowing the three Whitman goals.
Sam Johnson put the Blues ahead with a goal in the 32nd minute. Taking a feed from Harding, he netted his shot past de Reuver for the lone goal of the first half.
The scoreline remained until the 75th minute when a pair of goals mere seconds apart from each other sealed the win. Erik Nielsen scored on an assist from Peter Stephens with Jourdan Furukawa scoring his first career goal just over a minute later to put the Blues ahead 3-0.
The Blues now return to Walla Walla for its next two games. Whitman visits Walla Walla University this Thursday, Sept. 12 before playing their home opener on Saturday again Corban.