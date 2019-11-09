SPOKANE — The Whitman College men's soccer team closed the regular season, and possibly shut the door on postseason play, with a 3-1 loss at Whitworth Saturday in the regular season finale for both teams played at Whitworth Soccer Field.
The two teams closed the 2018 season in Walla Walla which saw the Blues score a late goal to win a share of the Northwest Conference title. Whitman (13-7, 10-4 NWC) entered today needing a win and a Pacific Lutheran loss to win the league title outright, but neither result transpired.
Whitworth (10-9-1, 8-6 NWC) led by three goals before Jourdan Furukawa's goal in the 80th minute gave the Blues a glimmer of hope, but a comeback was not in the cards. Whitworth put the Blues behind the eight ball with a goal in the sixth minute as Chase Reidt scored off a bi-line service from Eric Shaporda.
Both teams held each other in check the rest of the half, but the Pirates gave themselves some cushion with another early goal. Britton Clifford fed a ball to Drew Williams who finished past Owen Davis-Bower in net for the Blues.
Davis-Bower made three saves in the losing effort with Bo Broyles turning away five Whitman shots.
Whitworth all but sealed the win in the 73rd minute when Johnathan Guglielmetti struck a shot from the top of the box that found the back of the Whitman net.