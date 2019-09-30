Whitman College fell two games off the pace in the men’s Northwest Conference soccer standings Sunday, dropping a 3-1 decision to visiting Pacific Lutheran University at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
PLU arrived in town with a one-game advantage over the Blues and improved to 4-0 in conference play and 7-3 overall. Whitman saw its league record slide to 2-2 and is now 5-5 for the year.
Willamette now stands alone in second place at 3-1 in the NWC, 6-1-2 overall, after a 2-0 home win over George Fox Sunday. And Linfield, which played Pacific University to a 1-1 tie Sunday in McMinnville, holds down the third spot at 2-2-1, 4-4-1 overall.
The University of Puget Sound and Whitworth are also 2-2 in the league and share fourth place with Whitman. The Loggers suffered a 3-2 loss at Whitworth Sunday.
Pacific (0-3-1) and George Fox (0-4) bring up the rear.
Whitman appeared to be on its way to victory in the first half Sunday and took a 1-0 lead into the intermission. Attacking both flanks, the Blues broke through in the 20th minute as Alex Cooper played Adam Joss in behind the right side of the Lute defense and Joss delivered a perfect cross which Jourdan Furukawa volleyed into the far side netting.
The second half began with the Blues picking up where they left off, but a quick PLU goal changed the complexion of the game. Just over five minutes into the half, Jackson Moore found Zak Gregg racing into the penalty area and Gregg finished past Owen Davis-Bower. who was late coming to the ball.
Moore and Gregg connected again for PLU’s second goal. Moore dribbled to the bi-line and slipped a ball across the Whitman goalmouth and Gregg hit a well-struck shot to the far post. Davis-Bower got his hand to the ball but couldn’t keep it out of the net.
PLU all but sealed the win moments later. In similar fashion, Rainier Schlekewey fed Keegan Heggerness from the right flank and Heggerness finished to the far post.
Davis-Bower posted three saves on the afternoon with PLU keeper Cole Weaver making two for the Lutes.
The Blues return to action Friday at George Fox. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.