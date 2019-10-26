TACOMA — In a crucial contest between the Northwest Conference's top two teams, the Whitman College men's soccer team leapfrogged Pacific Lutheran to move into first place with a 2-0 win over the Lutes, Saturday afternoon at East Field. The win was the sixth straight for the Blues, the league's longest active streak.
Jacob Barsher and Oscar Harding both scored second-half goals to hand PLU (10-4-2, 7-1-2 NWC) its first conference loss and set the stage for an exciting final two weeks of the season. Owen Davis-Bower kept a clean sheet in net for the Blues (11-5, 8-2 NWC) for the third straight game, none bigger than today. Davis-Bower recorded three saves on the afternoon.
Both Barsher and Harding were the sole contributors of their goals. Barsher scored in the 56th minute when he finished his shot inside the box past Lute keeper Cole Weaver. Barsher was active all game, forcing Weaver into two saves and finishing past him on a third shot on target.
Harding added some insurance in the 73rd minute with his long strike outside the penalty area. Weaver posted four saves in the losing effort.
Whitman can exit the weekend guaranteed atop the standings with a win Sunday at Puget Sound. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.