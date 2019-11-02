Sam Johnson scored the equalizer in the second half, Joe Wally netted the game winner in the 84th minute and the Whitman College men’s soccer team rallied past Linfield, 2-1, in Northwest Conference action Saturday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The Blues needed to overcome a missed penalty kick and a one-goal deficit late in the game to pull out the win over the upstart Wildcats, and now still control their own destiny to win the conference title with two games to play. Whitman wins against Willamette on Sunday and Whitworth next weekend will clinch the league championship outright.
Both teams had several goal scoring opportunities in the first half, including Oscar Harding’s missed penalty kick after Jacob Barsher had been dragged down in the box. Linfield made good on one of theirs in the 31st minute. Off a corner kick, Henry Rosenfeld volleyed a shot that bounced off the far post and back into the goal mouth. Gerardo Perez followed up with a goal as the Wildcats struck first.
The Blues had a golden opportunity to tie up the game just before halftime. Erik Nielsen drew a foul 35 yards out from goal and drove the set piece into the Wildcat penalty area. The ball was headed across the goal to Nolan Panza whose shot was stuffed by Linfield keeper Cameron Perron.
Whitman finally broke through with Johnson’s goal midway through the second half. He capitalized on an errant Linfield backpass, intercepting the ball, taking an aggressive touch toward goal, then slotting his shot past Perron.
Not interested in sticking around for overtime, Whitman kept up the pressure and was rewarded with Wally’s gamewinner. The Blues earned a free kick after a Wildcat foul on the left flank. Barsher swung his service into the goal mouth which Wally cooly volleyed under the crossbar past Perron.
Owen Davis-Bower was solid in net again for the Blues in holding the Wildcats scoreless in the second half. Cameron Perron made several stellar saves for Linfield, tallying seven total on the afternoon.
The Blues retake the field Sunday for their home finale and Senior Day against Willamette. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.