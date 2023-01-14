The first time a team takes the court following a loss tends to reveal, rather than build, its character.
When that encore follows a loss in a compressed stretch of the schedule, or follows an unexpected defeat, or a loss to a fierce rival — or was all three at once — the revelation often mines depths where effort is its own eloquence.
Whitman’s 86-81 victory over George Fox in a Northwest Conference men’s basketball game on Friday, Jan. 13, at George Ball Court revealed a rich vein of grit, demanding of the Blues both a painstaking comeback and a second half’s worth of vigilance defending the tenuous lead that comeback produced.
With Walter Lum, Xavier Lino, Jander Cline and numerous others hitting clutch shots, the Blues bounced back from Tuesday’s home loss to Whitworth with a gut check for the ages.
“I don’t know if we learned anything new about ourselves tonight, but maybe some other people did,” said Lum, who had 16 points and six assists. “We talked before the game about what makes us different than other teams: we stick together, we persevere. Tonight, we stuck together. We grinded it out.”
“We learned about how we handle and fight through adversity,” Whitman head coach John Lamanna added. “That was an emotional loss on Tuesday. We just were… We started to question a little bit, what we were doing. To be able to collect ourselves as we did tonight, and to fight through adversity, speaks to our competitive character.
“You don’t get a sense of that when you win by blowout. I’d rather have a game like this. This was a baptism by fire.”
Lino had 18 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, which saw Whitman (12-3, 5-1 in league) mired in a hole which matched its largest first-half deficit — nine points — after a 3-pointer by the Bruins’ Austin Clark just 12 seconds out of the break.
Lino was crucial to both the Blues’ scintillating comeback, scoring eight points during a burst capped by a Lum 3 that gave Whitman a 53-50 lead at the 15:37 mark, and to its defense of that lead down the stretch.
Lino, who added 10 rebounds for a double-double, banged a 3 with 5:40 to go that made it 59-50, Blues.
But George Fox whittled the lead all the way down to a single point on Momo Stokes’ 3-pointer with 1:04 left.
That’s when Cline, a Walla Walla Community College transfer, hit two huge free throws for his 15th and 16th points of the game. It was down to a one-point lead, again, after two Fox free throws.
Lino got behind the Bruin press for a layin with 10 seconds left, and Lum’s steal forced the visitors to foul. Lino’s free throws with one second left were the final turn of the screw.
“Lander was just awesome,” said Lamanna. “During crucial points, our key guys produced for us.”
Lamanna also hailed Weston Crump, Whitman’s only senior. He stroked a tying 3 with 14:43 to go, during a furious exchange of jumpers, and pushed the Blues’ lead to six with another 3 near the halfway point of the second.
Stokes had 23 points, Davon Walker 17 and Clark 16 for Fox, which made eight 3-pointers in the first half, when it raced to an 11-2 lead to open the game. The visitors led all the way until recess, whence they enjoyed a 43-37 cushion.
Whitman was just digging in.
“Our intensity, sometimes it hurts us,” Lum said. “We won’t stop being the aggressor. We just had to lock in.”
