The Blues dominated possession, had more chances on goal, but the effort did not materialize in a victory as the Whitman College men's soccer team came up empty in a 1-0 loss to Linfield in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The opening half saw fairly equal possession but it were the Blues (5-5-1, 2-2-1 NWC) who had more opportunities to score.
The most dangerous chance came midway through the period when Derivan Dockter got his head on a service form the left flank but his shot sailed over the crossbar.
Edwin Romero got down the right flank along with Rowan Calvert on several occasions as well.
Neither opportunity materialized as the game headed into halftime scoreless.
The game began to open up in the second half. Whitman continued its effective possession in the attacking third, but Linfield registered its first shot as Lucas Haigh became involved in the game from the Whitman net.
Back on the other end, Sawyer Valero delivered a beautiful pass inside the penalty area to Lucas McAllister, but his shot was deflected just over the crossbar.
Despite being on the ropes much of the game, it was Linfield (4-5-1, 3-1-1 NWC) who struck first and with the lone goal in the 70th minute.
In an unfortunate turn of events, Sid Kosaris struck a ball on goal perfectly savable for Haigh, but the shot deflected off Mark Bamusiima-Muwanguzi and into the goal.
Henry Boudreax made six saves in net for the Wildcats with Haigh posting one save.
Whitman returns to action on Sunday against Willamette for more Northwest Conference action. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.