Xzavier Lino and Ali Efe Isik led a well-balanced offensive effort each with 17 points and the Whitman College men’s basketball team continued its strong start to the season with a 104-53 win over the University of Maine-Fort Kent on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Sherwood Center.
That followed Saturday night's home-opener, when Lino led three Blues in double figures with a game-high 22 points, and the Blues took a dominant 78-63 win over Sul Ross State.
On Sunday, Jander Cline chipped in 12 points and a game-high seven rebounds for the Blues, who boasted six players in double figures.
Whitman also forced the Bengals into 18 turnovers and were 27-6 in the points off turnover ratio.
Daniel Franz and Jordan Guerrero paced UMFK’s effort, scoring 16 and 13 points, respectively.
The Blues (4-1) opened the game on a 19-2 run.
Lino highlighted the run with a pair of 3-pointers and Cline also connected on a pair of jumpers, the second of the and-one variety where he converted the free throw.
The run continued as Jai Deshpande and Weston Crump also hit from the floor and Whitman led 30-5 with 9:51 remaining in the first half.
Guerrero’s jumper helped slow the momentum and brought the UMFK (1-3) deficit to 39-21 with 4:50 to play, but the Blues responded and lifted their lead back over 20 points by halftime.
The Blues returned from the locker room and kept their foot on the gas.
Early in the period, after a missed basket, Grant Hunt stole the ball in the front court which led to a Walter Lum layup.
Hunt later drained a 3-pointer to help extend the Whitman lead to 29 points by the first media timeout.
Whitman put the game to bed when Crump found Deshpande for a corner three, then scored a bucket of his own in the post to make it a 73-38 score with 11:15 to play in the game.
On Saturday night, Lum and Deshpande both added 13 points for the Blues, who won the rebounding battle 37-23 and led by as many as 24 points before cruising to the win.
Lino and Hunt both added a game-high eight rebounds.
Trey Nelson led the Lobos with 21 points and Julian Paredes chipped in 12 points.
Whitmanset the tone right from the opening tip, scoring the game's first 12 points capped by a Lum triple.
Luke Pluymen finally got the Lobos on the board with his layup with 13:50 play until halftime.
That didn't stop the Blues' hot shooting though as Alex Pape drilled back-to-back shots to put Whitman up 23-5 with 8:44 to play.
Lino began to heat up late in the half. His two baskets helped Whitman to its largest lead of the first half of 22 points. Nelson converted an and-one three-point play late in the half, but Whitman still carried a huge lead into the break.
Lino quickly pushed the lead back up to 22 early in the second half, getting to the hoop for a dunk then dialing long distance for a corner 3-pointer. The 3-pointers then began to fall as Crump and Lum hit from distance and the Blues continued to hold a lead north of 20 points.
The Lobos cut the lead 13 points late in the game, but it was too little, too late as Whitman had more than secured the win.
The Blues are back in action next Saturday, Nov. 26 against Walla Walla University at the Sherwood Center at 3 p.m.
