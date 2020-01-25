BOISE — The Whitman College men's tennis team opened its spring season on Saturday, playing the first of back-to-back Division I matches and falling on neutral ground to Montana State, 7-0.
Playing Division I rules, the Bobcats claimed the doubles point heading to singles play after wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts. Kai Strawn and John Carter fell at the three, 6-3, for the first point before Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Rajul Chikkalingaiah lost to the MSU pair of Chase Stoner and Marcos Zelver, 6-1. Whitman's lone win came at the one with Ben Kirsh and Daniel Foster topping Damgaard-Qvist and Nejc Sitar, 7-5
Ben Kirsh and Dan Foster fell in a close match at first doubles, 7-5, with the point already at hand for the Bobcats.
MSU clinched the match with a win on the No. 1 singles court. Kirsh fell in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 to Sitar.
The closest match of the morning came on the No. 6 singles court with the result already decided. Matthew Biggi and Manuel Monteiro went the distance with Biggi falling in a pro-set tiebreaker 6-2, 5-7, 10-3.
Whitman faces Boise State today at 3:00 p.m.