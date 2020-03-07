COLLEGEVILLE, Minn.— The Blues caught fire late in the season, winning back-to-back road games to claim their second straight Northwest Conference Tournament title.
The flame went out Friday though, as the Whitman College men's basketball team fell to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire 78-61 in the first round of the 2020 Division III Men's Basketball Tournament.
Jaron Kirkley and Andrew Vickers carried the load for Whitman who close the season at 20-8. Kirkley scored a team-best 16 points before fouling out and Vickers put up 12 points and added team highs of six rebounds and four assists.
It was a tough night offensively for the Blues who shot only just 16% (4-16) in three pointers and 33% overall. Whitman made only nine shots in the second half where they trailed by as many as 22 points with 10:34 to play.
Carter Brooks put up a double double for the Blugolds with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Cole Rabedeaux added a game-high 20 points and Blake Wacholz corralled 15 rebounds, also a game high.
Whitman matched up decently in points in the paint but couldn't overcome a 50-35 rebound disparity.
The Blugolds got off to a hot start and led 16-7 just over five minutes into the game. The Blues responded quickly as only Whitman can when Brian Warinner and Vickers nailed back-to-back three pointers. Vickers later picked Rabedeaux's pocket and went in for a slam to shave the lead to 21-17 with 11:10 to play.
Despite a hot shooting half by Wisconsin, Whitman remained in striking distance after a Trevor Osborne triple and a Bryce Mulder dunk. The Blugolds would take a 41-36 lead into the break.
The second half saw Wisconsin set the tone for the rest of the game. The Blugolds reeled off 15 unanswered points to start the period and opened up a 20-point lead. Kirkley got his jumper to go for his team's first points nearly six minutes in as the damage had been done.
Showing the character of a well-coached and stellar group of young men, there was no quit in the Blues who, after an Osborne three pointer, shaved the deficit to 12 points with 4:37 to play. Kirkley's layup would make it an 11-point game but that was as close as Whitman could get.
Blugolds 78, Blues 61
WHITMAN (61) — Kirkley 16, Vickers 12, Osborne 9, Colton 6, Trifunovic 6, Duckett 5, Warinner 3, Mulder 2, Harvey 2
WISCONSIN-EAU CLAIRE (78) — Rabedeauz 20, Kuepers 18, Brooks 18, Page 13, Wacholz 4, Voigt 4, Link 1
Halftime — Wisconsin 41-36. 3-pt field goals — Whitman 5 (Osborne 2), Wisconsin 8 (Brooks 3, Page 3). Fouls — Whitman 18, Wisconsin 20. Fouled out — Whitman (Kirkley), Wisconsin (Rabedeaux, Reader). Rebounds — Whitman 35 (Vickers 6), Wisconsin 50 (Wacholz 15). Turnovers — Whitman 9, Wisconsin 19. Assists — Whitman 10 (Vickers 4), Wisconsin 10 (Wacholz 5).