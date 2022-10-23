The Whitman College men’s soccer team honored its seniors well, posting a fifth straight victory with a 2-0 Senior Day win over Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Prior to the match, the Blues (10-6-1, 7-3-1 NWC) honored seniors Asher Bachtold, Carter Giles, Riley Kraft, McCoy Hennes, Derivan Dockter and Rowan Calvert for their years of service to Whitman soccer.
Whitman struck first with a goal in the 24th minute.
Edwin Romero served a ball from the right flank that Riley Kraft headed back across the goal.
Lucas McAllister sliced into the box and volleyed the ball into the far side netting for his second goal in as many games.
The Blues tacked on another with a brilliant header from McCoy Hennes.
Oliver Dickson delivered a driven service from the left flank just a few yards in front of the near post.
Hennes made a beautiful run and headed the ball right inside the post to put Whitman up by two goals.
Whitman was the clear aggressor in the second half with a handful of substitutes active on attack.
Noa Taylor and Jacob Burrill had several opportunities in front of the goal with the ball at their feet, and Jossue Tobar drilled a shot that bounced off the left post back out onto the field.
Later, Sawyer Valero received a through ball but had to rush his shot which went over the crossbar.
Bernie Jones was solid for the Blues in posting the shutout. Ryan Saunders kept the Loggers (7-5-4, 3-5-2 NWC) in the game all the way to the end, posting a handful of impressive saves and totaling seven for the match.
The Blues return to action for their final road games, first visiting Pacific on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
