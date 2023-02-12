NEWBERG, Ore. — Whitman College's men's basketball team got points from 12 different players on Saturday night en route to a 91-68 victory over George Fox on Saturday night, Feb. 11.
With the win, the Blues are now guaranteed at least a share of the Northwest Conference championship with two games left in the regular season.
It was a highly contested game in the opening minutes, as the two teams traded baskets early.
George Fox (7-17, 6-8 NWC) took an early 5-2 lead on a pair of free throws before Whitman (19-4, 12-2 NWC) went on an 8-0 run to take a 10-5 lead.
The Bruins then tied the game at 10 with five points of their own to knot it at 10 six minutes into the game.
Whitman's Jai Deshpande then hit a 3-pointer and Walter Lum immediately followed with a steal that led to a Jander Cline layup to push the score to 15-10. Then, Deshpande book-ended the under-12 media timeout with a layup and a 3-pointer to extend the Blues out to a 20-13 lead they never relinquished.
The scoring spurt by Whitman concluded with a 9-0 run, seven of those by Deshpande, before a layup by Chris Nickelberry made it a nine-point game with 9:32 left in the first half.
Over the next 4:40 of game time, Whitman scoreed 20 unanswered points in which Ali Efe Isik, Lum, and Grant Hunt dug a hole for the Bruins they never recovered from.
The Blues trio combined for all 20 points, four rebounds, and a steal during the stretch, capped on the 3-pointer from Hunt, on the receiving end of a kickout pass from Jander Cline to make it 44-15 Whitman with 4:52 to play, prompting a timeout from George Fox.
By the end of the first half, Whitman held a 53-23 lead, effectively putting the game out of reach.
The lead allowed the Blues to extend into their bench, and it paid off as Whitman had 53 points on the night from their bench, highlighted by a game-high 17 from Deshpande.
The Blues had 16 players see the court during the game, 11 of them recording double-digit minutes. Three Whitman players reached double figures, and 10 different players scored at least five points in the contest.
Lum and Efe Isik had 10 apiece, while Jander Cline had eight, followed by four players (Hunt, Lino, Weston Crump, Marko Mihajlovic) with seven, Alex Pape and Nikola Trifunovic each had six, while Caffo chipped in four and Sean Johnson added a bucket for good measure.
Whitman will have its first opportunity to clinch the Northwest Conference championship crown at the Sherwood Center on Friday night against the Willamette Bearcats at 8 p.m.
