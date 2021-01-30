Despite a gritty defensive effort, the Whitman College men's basketball team was unable to even its record, falling 61-59 to the University of Puget Sound, Saturday night in Northwest Conference action at the Sherwood Center.
Xzavier Lino led the Blues (1-3, 1-3 NWC) with 19 points on 7-11 shooting from the floor and 3-5 in three pointers. Weston Crump had a solid overall effort with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Cal Hansen led all scorers with 22 points and grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds for the Loggers (1-3, 1-3 NWC) who won despite shooting 34% from the field and 5% from beyond the arc.
Both teams had a lid on their baskets as neither could score from the field through the game's first media timeout. It wasn't until the 14:24 mark of the first half that the game saw its first points, a turnaround jumper from Cal Hansen. The Blues got on the board on their ensuing trip down the court as Jai Deshpande hit a three pointer to put his team up.
The hard-fought - and low-scoring - affair continued as points were at a major premium for both teams. Walter Lum scored Whitman's second basket to put his team up three, but 11 unanswered points put the Loggers up 13-5 with just over eight minutes to play until the break.
The three ball then started falling for the Blues. Lino nailed a straightaway three pointer and scored on a fast break layup, then Lum dropped a three pointer of his own from the same spot and Whitman led 17-15 with 5:05 to play. Paul Johnson's layup helped UPS retake the lead but a late pair of buckets from Lino gave the Blues a 26-23 heading into halftime.
The game remained tight as the second half gut underway with neither team able to create any separation. Weston Crump's three pointer evened the game at 45-45 with just under 10 minutes remaining, but UPS responded with a 7-0 run punctuated by a C.J. Geathers three pointer. UPS stayed hot and eventually built a double digit lead at 59-48 with just over five minutes to play.
The pesky Blues would not go away. Crump converted an and-one three-point play before Grant Hunt drilled a corner three pointer to cut the lead to five points. Then it was Lino's turn to dial long distance as he drained a three to make it a 61-59 score with 2:26 to play.
That proved to be all the scoring Whitman - and UPS - had left as both squads locked in on the defensive end. The Blues had a chance for one final possession but UPS was able to secure an offensive rebound with seconds to play to clinch the win.
The Blues return to the road when they visit rival Whitworth for a pair of games this Friday (Feb. 5) and Saturday (Feb. 6).