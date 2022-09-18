The Whitman College men’s soccer team rebounded from a tough goalless draw on Saturday to edge Pacific, 1-0, in Northwest Conference play on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
On Saturday, the Blues had George Fox on the ropes, but had to settle for a 0-0 draw in the NWC opener for both teams.
Whitman outshot George Fox, 24-2, and forced eight saves from Cade Matsumoto, who had command of his goal area.
Bernie Jones dealt with a scattered few chances in net for the Blues in recording the shutout.
The Blues were certainly unlucky not to find the back of the net in the first 45 minutes. Possession was completely in their favor with 14 shots and countless more services into the box resulting in serious goal-scoring opportunities.
Christian Gomez may have had the best chance when his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and was cleared off the line by the Bruin defense.
Jacob Burrill had a few bids as well, getting in behind the George Fox defense but both chances were swallowed up by Matsumoto.
The dominance continued into the second half. The Blues attacked both flanks while also trying to penetrate the teeth of the Bruin defense but came up empty.
Goal scoring opportunities went by the wayside as finishing became an issue for the Blues and the seconds ticked away and the game resulted in a goalless draw.
On Sunday, the lone goal was hard to come by, but Whitman's Edwin Romero took care of i,t which proved to be all the Blues would need in recording their second straight shutout.
Colby Ramsey played all 90 minutes and had complete control of his goal area.
The Blues had the only two real chances of the first half for either team.
Midway through the period, Gomez volleyed a shot on goal, but couldn’t quite get under it as it sailed over the crossbar.
Later, Burrill swung a service from the right flank that skidded past a couple of Whitman attackers.
The Blues finally broke through early in the second half.
Zachary Stonier worked his way down the left flank and beat his defender as he cut into the penalty area. He laid a ball across the goal area, which Romero ran on to and finished at the far post.
The Blues continued to have chances on goal, but it was the Boxers who seemingly tied the game with just under 30 minutes to play. Pacific found the back of the net, but the offside flag went up and the goal was disallowed.
The Blues play their first conference road games this weekend when they visit Puget Sound on Saturday and Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, with 2:30 kickoffs each day.
