TACOMA — Walter Lum equaled a game high with 18 points, Carlos Angel, Jr. delivered 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds but it couldn't stop a second straight loss as the Whitman College men's basketball team lost 72-65 at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference play on Saturday night.
Sam Noland scored a team-high 18 points for the Lutes who shot a scorching 49% from the field. Brett Williams added 13 points and six rebounds with Jordan Thomas contributing 11 points and five rebounds. The Blues managed to overcome the hot-shooting night with a 13-14 effort from the free throw line.
The Blues got off to a hot start as they opened up an early eight-point lead. Three-pointers from Jai Deshpande and Angel highlighted the run as Whitman held a 10-2 advantage less than five minutes into the game.
PLU weathered the early storm and battled back to take the lead. Noland found the stroke, scoring 11 points during a 13-4 run as the Lutes grabbed a 15-14 lead heading to the midway point of the first half.
The teams played to a very even contest with the Blues continuing to hold a slim lead. Matt Thompson introduced himself to the game with a three pointer and Deshpande added another bucket as Whitman pushed the lead to six points with 3:19 to play until halftime. Williams found the touch late in the half though, hitting a pair of baskets to cut into the lead and make it a 35-33 halftime score.
The second half featured a real dogfight with both teams putting up solid efforts on both ends of the court. Taylor Ashmore's early three ball put the Lutes up four but Lum nailed a three pointer of his own to regain the Whitman lead at 41-39. Lum's three ball ignited a 10-2 run that included baskets from Kanoa Johnson and Deshpande and a three pointer from Grant Hunt.
Expectedly, the Lutes had a run of their own in them. Whitman's burst had given them a 48-41 lead but PLU responded with 10 unanswered points to go up 51-48 with 9:19 remaining. Angel hit a much needed three pointer to stop the run and even the game with 8:12 to play.
The defensive effort by both teams ramped up in the final stages of the game. Luke Worley hit a three pointer with 4:04 remaining to put PLU up by a bucket. The Blues did not hit from the field for the final 7:09 but managed to remain in the hunt on the heels of 10 consecutive made free throws during that stretch. Lum and Angel both missed from three inside of a minute to play to make it a one possession game as PLU held on for the win.
Whitman will play its home opener next weekend when the Blues host Puget Sound on Friday, Jan. 29 at 5:30 p.m.