Fielding a split squad against Lewis-Clark State College, the Whitman College men's tennis team lost a pair of matches, both with the Warriors coming out on top 5-4 on Saturday afternoon, April 8.
Both matches were played simultaneously at both the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center and Whitman Tennis Courts.
Match 1
Whitman's "yellow" team looked to be in good shape after claiming two of the three doubles matches. Noah Baker and Diego Guzman won 8-5 at the 1 just after Artem Manov and Charles Rush took down their LC-State pair 8-3.
The Warriors salvaged a point coming out of doubles after Harshvardhan Chopra and Lucas Huang fell on the No. 2 court 8-5.
LC-State clinched the match after straight-set victories on the No. 1, No. 3, No. 2, then No. 4 courts. With the results in the books, Alejandro Raffo and Luca Viarengo scored a pair of impressive three-set wins.
Match 2
Whitman's "blue" team fell way behind the eight-ball after dropping all three doubles matches.
All three were competitive, but the pair of William Lanstra and Gunnar Wollar had the best shot at picking up a victory, but came up short, 8-7.
Though LC-State picked up two wins to clinch the match, singles play saw a handful of competitive contests. Four of the six matches went three sets, with the Blues winning three of them.
Manov rallied to top Andy Wu on the No. 3 court 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 and William Lanstra did the same at the 5. He took down Cornelius Sia in the final match of the day with a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 win.
The Blues close the regular season next weekend with matches against Pacific Lutheran and Puget Sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.