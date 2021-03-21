TACOMA — Edwin Romero scored in the second half, but it came in a loss as the Whitman College men's soccer team fell 2-1 at Pacific Lutheran in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon.
The loss was the fourth straight by the Blues (4-5, 4-5 NWC) at the hands of the Lutes, who led by two goals in the second half.
Bernie Jones made four saves in net for the Blues with Lucas Hempen earning the win for the Lutes in posting saves.
PLU struck first just before halftime. Robby Guyer dribbled past the Whitman defense and fired a shot past Jones in the 42nd minute.
PLU added its second with Elijah Thompson's goal in the 64th minute. After the Lutes dispossessed the Blues at midfield, Craig Johnson found Thompson who put his team ahead by two goals.
Romero gave the Blues life with his goal in the 73rd minute. Taking advantage of a giveaway by the Lutes in their defensive third, Romero fired a shot from outside the penalty area that beat Hempen to cut the lead in half. Whitman would not be able to find the back of the net again as the Lutes walked away with the win.
The Blues close the season next weekend hosting a pair of games on Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28 against Whitworth.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman College Athletics.