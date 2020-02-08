PORTLAND — Nikola Trifunovic scored a game and career-high 22 points to lead five players in double figures as the Whitman College men's basketball team cruised past Willamette 106-70 in Northwest Conference action on Friday night at Cone Field House.
Andrew Vickers and Trevor Osborne scored 17 and 15 points, respectively, for the Blues (17-4, 12-0 NWC) who remain the conference's lone unbeaten team and one game ahead of one-loss Whitworth for first place. Justus Eaglesmith led Willamette with 18 points on 7-14 shooting (4-5 in three pointers).
The Blues were a three-point shooting machine tonight. Trifunovic connected on a game-high six triples, Vickers and Osborne added four more and as a team Whitman drained 20 three pointers while shooting at a 46% clip from beyond the arc. In true Blues fashion, Whitman forced the Bearcats into 29 turnovers, constantly leading to easy buckets on the break.
Khair Jackson and Weston Crump both added 10 points and Bryce Mulder scored seven points and pulled down seven rebounds.
Trifunovic brought his magic to the court early. He nailed three three-pointers before the game was even two minutes old to put the Blues out in front 9-4. Cade Whicker hit a three pointer to keep it close at 15-13, but that only sparked a 10-2 Whitman run capped by a Vickers layup to give his team a 25-15 lead at the midpoint of the first half.
Whitman sustained the low double-digit lead until Trifunovic again connected from three to push the lead to 13 points. Near the end of the half, Vickers nailed back-to-back three pointers in an 11-second span after Whitman had forced Whicker into a turnover. Fittingly, Vickers drained a three-pointer at the halftime buzzer to send his team to the locker room up 17 points.
The second half saw Whitman keep the lead in and around 20 points until Osborne turned it on from distance. His three pointer pushed the lead to 69-47 then pushed the advantage to 25 points with another three ball moments later. The Blues had complete control at that point and led by 30 or more points for much of the remainder of the game.
On Saturday, Andrew Vickers scored a team-high 18 points, Robert Colton added 13 points and 10 rebounds but it couldn't stop the Whitman College men's basketball team from dropping its first Northwest Conference game, a 90-83 defeat to Lewis & Clark at the Pamplin Sports Center.
The loss brings one of the nation's most historic streaks to an end as the defeat snaps Whitman's 67-game conference winning streak. The loss leaves the Blues (16-5, 11-1 NWC) tied with Whitworth at the top of the NWC standings.
Darne Duckett and Jaron Kirkley added 16 and 15 points, respectively, for the Blues whose Achilles heel was a 15-28 (54%) night at the free throw line. Whitman did force the Pios into 17 turnovers while committing only nine of its own and turned them into 20 points, but that couldn't overcome an average shooting night from the floor.
Brenden Patrick led all scorers with 24 points for the Pios and Zeke Crawford added a double double with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Crawford had the hot hand for the Pios to open the game. He connected on his first three shot attempts while grabbing three rebounds to help his team to an 8-2 lead just under four minutes into the game.
Whitman continued to trail but tied the score midway through the first half. Kirkley scored back-to-back buckets before Nikola Trifunovic's layup evened matters at 14-14 with 11:27 to play. Back-to-back layups from Duckett gave Whitman its first lead, but a Patrick three pointer regained the lead for Lewis & Clark at 30-26. The Pios closed the half on a 10-1 run to take a six-point lead into the break.
The Blues battled in the second half, falling behind as many as 13 points but stormed back to make a game of it. Buckets from Duckett and Kirkley and a big three pointer from Trevor Osborne keyed a 14-1 run to tie up the game at 56-56 with 12:09 to play. The Pios regained the lead but the Blues fought until the very end, shaving the lead to four points on a late Vickers jumper. Time would run out on Whitman as the Pios walked away with the win.
Whitman 106 Willamette 70
WHITMAN (106) – Trifunovic 22, Vickers 17, Osborne 15, Crump 10, Jackson 10, Warinner 8, Mulder 7, Kirkley 5, Duckett 4, Peterson 3, Angel Jr. 3, Colton 2
WILLAMETTE (70) — Eaglesmith 18, Plumer 10, Boydell 8, Sutton 6, Perez 6, Whicker 5, Reed 5, Lowe 4, Streett 3, Hunyington 2, Peterson 2, Stubbs 1
Halftime — Whitman 56-39. 3-pt field goals — Whitman 20 (Trifunovic 6), Willamette 8 (Eaglesmith 4). Fouls — Whitman 18, Willamette 25. Fouled out – Willamette (Whicker). Rebounds — Whitman 52 (Colton 8), Willamette 43 (Whicker 7). Turnovers – Whitman 19, Willamette 29. Assists — Whitman 18 (Duckett 5), Willamette 17 (Reed 5).
Lewis & Clark 90, Whitman 83
WHITMAN (83) — Vickers 18, Duckett 16, Kirkley 15, Colton 13, Trifunovic 9, Osborne 7, Mulder 3, Crump 2
LEWIS & CLARK (90) — Patrick 24, Crawford 18, Smith 16, Floyd 8, Lombardi 8, Kennedy 8, Cibull 3, Pitcher 3, Brown 2
Halftime — Lewis & Clark 43-37 3-pt field goals — Whitman 6 (Kirkley 2), L&C 8 (Smith 3). Fouls — Whitman 22, L&C20. Fouled out — Whitman (Vickers), L&C (Brown). Rebounds — Whitman 34 (Colton 10), L&C 35 (Crawford 13). Turnovers — Whitman 9, L&C 17. Assists — Whitman 6 (Colton 2, Gutierrez 2), L&C 17 (Smith 6).