SPOKANE — The Whitman College men’s tennis team kept it rolling this spring, blanking Whitworth 9-0 in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon.
The Blues (6-0, 4-0 NWC) swept through doubles play but it took a tiebreak win on the No. 1 court to do it. After Whitman wins on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts, the Blues tandem of Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Jack Freer earned a hard-fought 8-7 (7-2) win at the one.
Whitman needed just two more wins and found them at third and first singles. Tom Chang took down Cameron Brewer 6-1, 6-3 on the No. 3 court, then Mueller-Immergluck topped Ethan Violette for the second time with a 6-4, 6-2 win at first singles.
The most competitive matches came after the result had been decided. Jack Freer rallied from a set down for a 4-6, 6-0, 6-1 win over Jonathan Hutley at the four, and Matt Biggi concluded the match on the No. 6 court also rallying to beat Nathan Tjelle 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.
Whitman is back in action next Saturday, April 3 when they visit Lewis & Clark for more NWC action.