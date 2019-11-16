Andrew Vickers scored a game-high 26 points, Trevor Osborne added 17 more on 4-5 in three pointers and the Whitman College men's basketball team rebounded from Thursday's home opener loss to take down Cal Lutheran 106-69 on Saturday night here at the Sherwood Center.
Five Whitman (2-1) players scored in double figures including Brian Warinner who flirted with a double double at 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Jaron Kirkley and Nikola Trifunovic both chipped in 10 points.
Calvin Phillips led the Kingsmen (0-3) with 14 points and Palmer Chaplin pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Whitman's style of play was in full effect as the Blues finished with a 14-2 advantage in second chance points and 31-12 in points off turnovers. The Blues exited with a 38-8 advantage in fast break points as well.
The opening minutes featured a three point shooting contest, and a close one at that. Kirkley and Osborne hit from deep for the Blues but Lachlan Hannemann and Brooks Mallory did the same as Cal Lu carried an 11-8 lead heading toward the first media timeout.
Phillips' three pointer put the Kingsmen up five points but that momentum quickly switched. Bryce Mulder blocked his second shot which led to a Trifunovic transition bucket. Whitman's pressure defense began to pay dividends leading to a 13-0 run and a 28-20 lead with 10:50 to play in the first half. Vickers had seven points in the run with Kirkley capping the spurt with an elbow three pointer.
The lead swelled to as many as 20 points after Trifunovic hit a pair of free throws with 2:32 remaining. The Kingsmen did not let the game get away though, closing the half on an 8-2 run to shave the deficit to 14 points by the break.
Cal Lu hung around in the second half until a Vickers three pointer spearheaded a 10-0 Whitman run to blow the game wide open. An Osborne three pointer pushed the lead to 82-58 with 9:52 to play and the Kingsmen never got any closer.
The Blues play away from the Sherwood Center for the rest of 2019, first heading to Forest Grove, Ore. for a pair of neutral site games against Sul Ross State (Nov. 22) and Concordia-Texas (Nov. 23).