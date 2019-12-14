La GRANDE, Ore. — The Whitman College men's basketball team went to Eastern Oregon University on Friday to play an exhibition game that ended with the Blues winning 101-91.
Whitman had six players get double digit points in the win, four of them being starters.
Bran Warinner led the team with 16 points with Nikola Trfunovic tied starters Darn Duckett and Andrew Vickers with 14.
Whitman got out to a comfortable 58-41 lead at halftime.
Eastern Oregon tried to make a comeback with three players scoring more than 20 points. Max McCullough led the game with 26 points.
Eastern Oregon put themselves in foul trouble early. Four of their starters including McCullough ended the game with three fouls each. Whitman went to the free throw line 14 times in the first half while EOU did not make it their in the first half.
In the end, Whitman's first half performance proved to be too much for EOU.
The Whitman men's basketball next play on December 27 as they go to Belon Texas to take on the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tip off is set for 5 p.m. Central Time or 3 p.m. Pacific Time.
Whitman 101 Easter Oregon 91
WHITMAN (101) — Warinner 16, Duckett 14, Vickers 14, Trifunovic 14, Kirkley 13, Gutierrez 11, Mulder 8, Harvey 4, Cump4, Kath 3
EASTERN OREGON (91) — McCullough 26, Jones 21, Schetzle 20, zrown, Gardea 6, Wright 5, Johnson 3, Jeske 2
Halftime — Whitman, 58-41. 3-pt field goals — Whitman 15 (Duckett 4, Trifunovic 4), EOU 9 (McCullough 5). Fouls — Whitman 13, EOU 16. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 43 (Duckett 9), EOU 42 (Schetzle 11). Turnovers — Whitman 14, EOU 14. Assists — Whitman 16 (Duckett 6), EOU 22 (Gardea 10).