For the second straight day, the Whitman College men's tennis team handed Pacific Lutheran a 9-0 loss on Saturday, April 24, in Northwest Conference play at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
Again the Blues were superior in each and every match beginning with wins on all three doubles courts.
Bear Lee and John Carter opened with an 8-2 win at the two over Jake Kim and Branson Near.
Whitman assured itself of the lead heading to singles when Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Tom Chang handled the Lute tandem of Campbell and Lee.
The Blues were victorious again in all six singles matches in straight sets, clinching the win with victories on the No. 3 and No. 4 courts.
Lee cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 win over Stone at the three before Matt Biggi clinched the match with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Near at the four.
Whitman is back in action May 1-2 with road conference matches at Pacific (Ore.).