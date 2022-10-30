FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Looking to move ahead in the league standings in the final week of the season, the Whitman College men's soccer team dominated the Boxers in way except on the scoreboard, and came up short in a 2-1 loss at Pacific in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29.
The loss was a disappointing one for the Blues (10-7-1, 7-4-1 NWC), who were riding a five-game win streak and outshot Pacific 20-5.
Zach Aderinto was equal to the task for the Boxers, posting 13 saves and allowing only the one Whitman goal.
Lucas Haigh played a full 90 for the Blues in net and recorded one save.
Pacific took the lead with a goal inside of the first 10 minutes of the game. Jericho Lara found Tait Kuchenbrod who scored to give the Boxers a 1-0 lead.
Whitman peppered the Pacific goal, but it was the Boxers who tacked on another goal late from Aiden Heflin.
Whitman got back into the game when Jossue Tobar converted a penalty kick, but the Blues could not find the back of the net again.
The Blues close out the weekend at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at George Fox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.