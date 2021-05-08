NEWBERG, Ore. — After a run of 12 straight Northwest Conference Tournament titles, the streak came to an end as the Whitman College men's tennis team lost 5-0 to Pacific (OR) in the league's tournament semifinal, on the night of Friday, May 7, here at the Multi-use Facility.
The loss ends a run of 12 straight NWC Tournament titles for the Blues (10-4) who close the season with three straight losses to the Boxers.
Pacific left itself in great shape after doubles play by taking all three doubles matches. The Boxers earned their first point when the Whitman pair of Jasraj Sethi and John Carter fell 8-3 at the three to Joey Hu and Koby Murata. The Boxers assured themselves of the lead heading to singles when Bear Lee and Aidan Schutter lost on the No. 2 court, also 8-3.
Pacific wrapped up the match with wins on the No. 2 and No. 4 singles courts. Schutter lost 6-2, 6-3 at the two to Reyn Miyagawa before Rayden Murata clinched the victory with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jack Freer on the No. 4 court.