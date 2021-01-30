The Blues entered the night in search of their first win and got it done with a little bit of home cooking.
Carlos Angel, Jr. led a well-balanced scoring effort as the Whitman College men's basketball team returned to the Sherwood Center first the time in nearly a year to take down Puget Sound, 97-59, in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Angel shot a scorching 7-9 from three-point land where the Blues (1-2, 1-2 NWC) were dominant. Whitman shot north of 50% with the Loggers only connecting on 27% of their three-point shots. The Blues also controlled the glass with a 40-27 rebound advantage.
Weston Crump was among four other Blues with double figures in points, scoring 15 while also adding seven rebounds. Xzavier Lino delivered a double double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Cal Hanson led the UPS (0-3, 0-3 NWC) effort with 16 points and five rebounds and Paul Johnson added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
It was definitely a grind-it-out game in the early going. After a Paul Johnson three pointer evened the game early, back-to-back buckets from Crump and Lino gave the Blues a 9-5 lead with 16:47 to play in the first half. Walter Lum then began to find his stroke, scoring in the post then hitting from distance to push the Whitman lead to 14-7.
UPS stemmed the tide and put together a run of its own. The Loggers spread the scoring wealth and ran off eight straight points capped by an Ajani Chappell layup to go up 15-14 with 14:17 to play. Deshpande then hit from the floor and Kanoa Johnson nailed a three pointer as the teams played even for a good stretch of the first half.
Seemingly out of nowhere, the Blues heated up from the floor beginning with an 8-0 run led by a pair of Crump layups. The final 4:08 of the half saw Whitman take off on an 18-3 run to lead big at the break. Lino kickstarted the half-ending spurt with consecutive three pointers, then a steal and fastbreak layup from Deshpande put the Blues up by eight points. Grant Hunt hit from distance and Angel drained a corner three inside of a minute to play as the Blues took all the momentum into the locker room.
The second half was all Whitman to the tune of 46 points. The Blues ran off 12 straight points to open the frame capped by an Angel three pointer. Mathews hit from three to halt the run but Crump answered with a three of his own and the lead ballooned to 27 points at 66-39 with 15:51 to play. Whitman spent much of the half with a 30-plus point lead and won going away.
The Blues and Loggers retake the court tomorrow, Saturday. Tip at the Sherwood Center is set for 6 p.m.