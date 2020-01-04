Having lost three of their last four games, the Whitman men returned home to ring in the new year with their conference opener against the University of Puget Sound, hoping to right the ship.
The Blues' main scorers have all had their demons in the last few games; Trevor Osborne and Darne Duckett have struggled to find the bottom of the net, and this time, it was Andrew Vickers' turn.
They refused to be denied, however, and the Blues took home an important 89-84 conference win over the Loggers, in large part thanks to the offensive contributions of some of the lesser-heralded Blues and the usual scoring suspects finding other ways to contribute.
"We fought through so much," Blues coach Eric Bridgeland said. "We weren't shooting the ball well from the perimeter or the free throw line. But we played some great defense down the stretch."
He also pointed out one particular player who made the most of his opportunities on the floor that often doesn't get many.
"What do you say about Bryce Mulder? Bryce Mulder played his best game in our uniform and changed the whole course of the game."
Mulder, Whitman's only seven-footer, came up with four rebounds, almost all of which were crucial to the Blues' success, and stopped the Loggers from seizing the momentum of the game with an emphatic block in the lane that got the crowd out of their seats.
"I'm just so happy for our guys because they put in so much work defensively," Bridgeland continued. "Even though Puget Sound shot 50 percent, we made stops when we needed to."
As previously noted, Whitman's best scorers were a little off the mark for the night, so others stepped up to fill their places.
Nikola Trifunovic added another highlight to his already impressive freshman year with nineteen points on just ten shots, and was generally a nuisance with the ball.
Robert Colton isn't generally known for scoring, but his contributions in the post came at the most critical times, and he found himself just one rebound short of a double-double.
But no one stepped up when the game was on the line like Jaron Kirkley.
Normally, crunch time is Darne Duckett territory for the Blues, but the Loggers had him pretty well figured out by the end of the first half. So when Puget Sound came roaring back late in the second half to pull within two, Kirkley took it upon himself to assume Duckett's offensive role, slashing his way past the Logger guards for layups and foul shots galore.
"Kirkley's a scorer," Bridgeland mused. "When he has space, he's very difficult to guard, so we like to put him in situations where he has a lot of space. He gets in trouble when he thinks "pass" too much. But he's a weapon; when Vick doesn't have it going, you can go to Jaron, and he had some big shots down the stretch."
Kirkley finished with 21 points on thirteen shots and connected with five of his seven free throws, and polished off the game by stepping in front of Puget Sound's last inbound pass to run out the clock.
With Vickers still battling shooting woes, Darne Duckett came back to life the next night.
Duckett sighted in his targets from behind the arc and hit five threes for a game-high 20 en route to the Blues' second win in as many days; an 84-66 drubbing that, had Whitman not played their reserves so many minutes, perhaps could have been a lot worse.
The first few minutes saw the Blues' offense somewhat asleep at the wheel, but a 18-2 run midway through the first half sparked the Whitman boys to a monstrous win to give the Blues some momentum in the conference and bring them to 7-4 on the season.
"We put in a lot of work this week to get our defense back," Bridgeland explained. "This is the first week we've had everybody since early November, so for us this was a literal homecoming of sorts, and I'm very happy with our defensive effort."
He was quick to point out the power of the half-court press the Blues made use of, as well.
"We didn't have a great shooting weekend, but even though [the scoresheet] says we gave up 44 or 50 percent shooting, we're also forcing 25+ turnovers, so I'm very happy with where we're at, and it's just being a little bit better every day."
The Blues (7-4, 2-0) will use the same schedule for this coming weekend, as they will host Lewis & Clark College on Friday at 8 p.m., then will gear up for Willamette University the next day at 6 p.m.