Whitman's men's tennis team blanked Pacific Lutheran, 9-0, on Friday, April 23, in a non-conference match on the Blues' outdoor courts that pitted two Northwest Conference foes against one another.
The home side opened the day by sweeping three doubles matches. Bear Lee and John Carter (No. 1), Aidan Schutter and Tom Chang (No. 2), and Eric Lim and Sethi Jasraj (No. 3) earned pro-set victories over their PLU counterparts.
Blues' singles players dropped just eight games over six matches. Schutter (No. 2), Lee (No. 4) and Lim (No. 5) won in straight sets. Andreas Mueller-Immergluck (No. 1) downed his opponent, 2 and 3; Chang (No. 3) prevailed 1 and love; and Jasraj (No. 6) lost just one game in each set of his match.