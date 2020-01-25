Whitman entered the day as the Northwest Conference's lone unbeaten team and exited even better.
In a matchup between two of the league's elite, the Blues separated themselves from the pack with a 99-82 win over Linfield on Saturday night at the Sherwood Center.
The Blues improve to 13-4 overall and 8-0 in conference with Linfield dropping to 12-5 and 6-2.
Darne Duckett led the Blues with 24 points off the bench. Jaron Kirkley scored 22 points and pulled down seven rebounds with Duckett also handing out a team-best five assists.
Both teams shot it well, scoring effectively in both the paint and outside the three-point line. It were the Blues that imposed their will and style of play however.
Nearly doubling up the Wildcats in fast break points (22-12) and second chance points (15-8), Whitman's pace proved to be too much for Linfield to handle.
Dempsey Roggenbuck was the game's high scorer, dropping 27 points on 11-17 shooting and dishing out a game-high eight assists.
Aaron Baune scored 15 points off the Linfield bench and Tanner Autencio added six points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
The Wildcats opened the game firing on all cylinders. Autencio and Grant Gibb both hit three-pointers to help Linfield to a 14-2 lead just 3:26 into the game.
It didn't take long for the Blues to work themselves back into the game.
Bryce Mulder's layup sparked a 10-0 Whitman run then, later, Trevor Osborne's three pointer cut the lead to one midway through the first half.
Linfield found the touch again as back-to-back three pointers from Roggenbuck gave his team a 31-19 lead with 8:26 to play.
In what was proving to be a game of momentum and runs, the Blues scored 12 unanswered points and took a 44-39 lead into the break.
Whitman grabbed control of the game early in the second half.
Nikola Trifunovic nailed a three pointer just nine seconds into the period then connected on a jumper as the Blues opened up a double digit lead.
Baune hit a couple of three pointers to keep the Wildcats within striking distance but Whitman eventually pulled away.
Andrew Vickers all but sealed the game with a three pointer that put his team up 21 points with 2:23 to play.
Whitman now begins its longest road stretch of the conference season. First up is a visit this Friday, Jan. 31 to Pacific Lutheran. Tipoff is set for 8:00 p.m.
Whitman 99, Linfield 82
LINFIELD (82) — Roggenbuck 27, Baune 15, Gibb 10, Bonine 10, Lommen 8, Autencio 6, Hilton 4, Thorn 2
WHITMAN (99) — Duckett 24, Kirkley 22, Osborne 13, Vickers 11, Trifunovic 9, Colton 8, Mulder 5, Warinner 4, Crump 3
Halftime: Whitman 44-39. 3-pt field goals — Linfield 12 (Roggenback 4), Whitman 12 (Duckett 4). Fouls — Linfield 13, Whitman 10. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Linfield 30 (Autencio 10), Whitman 31 (Kirkley 7). Turnovers — Linfield 21, Whitman 13. Assists — Linfield 22 (Roggenback 8), Whitman 16 (Duckett 5).