NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College baseball team led by seven runs through five innings, but couldn't sustain the momentum and fell 12-8 at George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, April 8, at Morse Athletic Field.
Beck Maguire led the Blues (18-14, 9-11 NWC) with three hits, including a home run to go along with two runs and five RBI.
Brock Williams also posted three hits and scored a pair of runs with Teague Conder chipping in two hits and three RBI.
Mateus Conaway started on the mound for the Blues but did not factor in the decision. He cruised through the George Fox order for five innings, but ran into trouble in the sixth and went in the book with three runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Brandon King and Jonathan Stone both posted two hits for the Bruins with King adding two runs and an RBI, and Stone driving home a pair of runs.
The Blues led early with five runs over the first two innings. Teague Conder drove home a pair of runs with a base hit in the first, and Beck Maguire belted a three-run homer to put the lead at 5-0.
Conaway only allowed two base hits through five innings while the Blues continued to extend their lead on sac flies from Conder and Maguire.
He ran into trouble in the sixth inning, however, walking his first two batters and giving up a base hit to load the bases. All three baserunners would score to cut the lead to 7-3.
George Fox took control one inning later and put six runs on the board. Jared Gee provided the big hit of the inning, a bases clearing double that gave his team the lead for good.
The Blues are next in action on Wednesday when they host Whitworth at 3 p.m.
