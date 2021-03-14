PORTLAND — Whitman College's baseball team closed its weekend series against Lewis & Clark with a doubleheader split, topping the Pioneers 14-8 in the opener and 5-2 in game two, on Sunday, March 14.
Game 1
Whitman’s bats had their way with Lewis & Clark pitching in the opener.
After scoring a pair of runs in the second inning, the Blues broke the game wide open with seven runs over the next two innings.
Garrett Runyan’s two-run double in the third inning scored Brett Williams and Simeon Downing to put the Blues up by seven runs.
David Johnson then crushed a two-run homer two batters later, scoring Runyan and extending the lead to 9-0.
Runyan was at it again in the fifth inning. He drove in another two runs with his second double of the game and one inning later Jerick Nomura did the same to put the game away.
Julien Hernandez (1-1) was impressive in earning the win. He allowed only one hit and one run, an infield RBI ground out to Serafini, while striking out eight hitters in five and two-thirds innings of work.
Thomson led the Pios with two hits, one run and four RBI).
Game 2
The story of game two were the performances of first years Billy Wall on the mound, and Eric Sitzman and Beck Maguire hitting homeruns in consecutive innings.
Wall (1-0) tossed a complete game in his first career start and win. He allowed two runs on four hits with six strikeouts in his seven innings.
The Blues fell behind 2-1 after RBI hits from Benbow and Savant but Sitzman evened the game with one swing of the bat.
His solo shot tied the game in the fourth inning, then Maguire drove in three runs with his bomb one inning later to put Whitman up 5-2.
After giving up runs in the first two innings, Wall handled the Pio order for the remainder of the game in pitching five straight scoreless innings.
The Blues will play their home opener next weekend when they begin a four game series with a doubleheader on Saturday, March 20.
Teaser photo courtesy of Whitman athletics.