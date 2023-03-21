LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gracie Maulik scored a game-high six goals and Korin Wheaton played 60 minutes in goal for the win as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team posted the program's first ever shutout in a 17-0 win at Spalding (Ky.) on Tuesday afternoon, March 21.
Madeleine Sherry added three goals and dished out a game-high five assists for the Blues (6-3) who had complete control of the game.
Spalding was unable to muster any attack against a stingy Whitman defense.
The Blues set the tone with eight goals in the first quarter.
Maulik did nearly all her damage in the first 15 minutes, scoring five goals including the game's first three.
Sherry did the same, handing out all her assists in the opening period including two to Maulik and another pair to Erin Magnuson.
The Blues steadily pulled away with four goals each in the second and third quarters.
Magnuson and Olivia Banuelos both added two goals with Magnuson recording a game-high seven groundballs. Eliza Daigle added a goal and scooped up six groundballs.
Isabella Mullens posted 16 saves in goal for the Eagles.
The Blues close their brief trip to Kentucky on Wednesday at Centre College.
