DANVILLE, Ky. — One day after a dominant shutout victory at Spaulding, the Whitman College women’s lacrosse team had its hands full against Centre College and rallied to win 19-16 on Wednesday morning, March 22, at South Turf Field.
Erin Magnuson scored a team-high six goals, with Madeleine Sherry adding five more for the Blues, who trailed by three goals midway through the fourth quarter.
Haley Rice’s goal with 7:06 to play put the Colonels up by three, but the Blues turned it on in the closing minutes.
Magnuson’s goal with 5:34 to play ignited a 6-0 game-closing run as Whitman passed and pulled away to conclude its Kentucky trip 2-0.
Rice did the damage for Centre with a game-high seven goals and Lily Gahm chipped in three goals and a game-high three assists.
Korin Wheaton made nine saves in net for the Blues (7-3) and Gracey Falk posted five saves between the pipes for the Colonels.
Whitman started strong with the game’s first four goals. Sherry scored two in the early run as the Blues led 4-0 with 10:53 to play.
The Blues scored only twice more the rest of the half and were even held scoreless in the second quarter. Centre finally got on the board with a pair of goals and evened the game by halftime.
Centre exited the third quarter with the lead after scoring seven goals in the third quarter.
Rice scored three times in the period as the Colonels led by two goals heading to the fourth quarter.
The period had started well for the Blues, who took an 11-9 lead after goals from Sherry and Magnuson, but Centre scored four straight to end the period.
Whitman continued to trail until midway through the fourth when its defense locked in, allowing the offense to take over and grab the win.
On Tuesday in Louisville, Ky., Gracie Maulik scored a game-high six goals and Korin Wheaton played 60 minutes in goal for the win as the Blues posted the program's first ever shutout in a 17-0 win at Spalding.
Sherry added three goals and dished out a game-high five assists for the Blues, who had complete control of the game.
Spalding was unable to muster any attack against a stingy Whitman defense.
The Blues set the tone with eight goals in the first quarter.
Maulik did nearly all her damage in the first 15 minutes, scoring five goals including the game's first three.
Sherry did the same, handing out all her assists in the opening period including two to Maulik and another pair to Magnuson.
The Blues steadily pulled away with four goals each in the second and third quarters.
Magnuson and Olivia Banuelos both added two goals with Magnuson recording a game-high seven groundballs. Eliza Daigle added a goal and scooped up six groundballs.
Isabella Mullens posted 16 saves in goal for the Eagles.
The Blues are back at it this weekend with a return to conference play. They visit Linfield on Saturday and Pacific on Sunday.
