FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Madeleine Sherry led all scorers with seven goals, Lindsey Pasena-Littlesky added two goals and four assists and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team continued its dominant play with a 19-4 win at Pacific on Sunday afternoon.
On Sunday, the Blues' Korin Wheaton was again solid in net for the Blues (9-3, 6-1 NWC) and recorded eight saves while only giving up the four goals.
Diane Crets posted 11 saves in goal for the Boxers.
Whitman put the game away with a dominant first half. The Blues scored five unanswered goals to close the first quarter, two coming each from Gracie Maulik and Pasena-Littlesky.
The Blues kept it rolling by pitching a shutout out in the second quarter. Sherry scored 12 seconds into the period, then closed the quarter with another goal at the 3:45 mark and put Whitman up 13-1 at the break.
The teams played even in a low-scoring third quarter, but the Blues pulled away by outscoring Pacific by three goals in the final period.
On Sunday in McMinnville, Sherry led all scorers with five goals in the 18-5 victory at Linfield.
Wheaton had one her finest performances of the season. She posted 11 saves while giving up only the five goals in a full 60 minutes of action.
The Blues set the tone in the first quarter, scoring six goals but more notably keeping a clean sheet with no goals allowed. Sherry and Erin Magnuson both scored twice to help their team lead 6-0 through the opening 15 minutes.
The Wildcats finally got on the board in the second quarter when Abby Crist scored and assisted on another.
The Blues still managed to increase their lead by three goals as Izzy Eggerling and Pasena-Littlesky both scored to help put Whitman up 11-2 by halftime.
Whitman's defense continued to shine in the second half and gave up only three goals. Eggerling scored another in the third quarter and Pasena-Littlesky chipped in two more in the fourth as the Blues ran away for the win.
Next up for the Blues is a matchup against Whitworth at the Whitman Athletic Complex on April 5.
