SPOKANE — Madeleine Sherry posted game-highs of five goals and five assists, Erin Magnuson stuffed the statsheet with four goals, five groundballs and five caused turnovers and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team dominated Multnomah 20-5 on the final day of the WhitLax Classic.
Eliza Daigle chipped in three goals and two assists for the Blues, who earned their first win after a narrow opening-day defeat to Southwestern.
Gracie Maulik added two goals and three assists.
Korin Wheaton played a full 60 minutes and logged 10 saves while surrendering only five goals. Kyndra Knuth posted nine saves in net for Multnomah.
Whitman opened the game scoring seven of the first eight goals. Sherry scored four of her goals in that early stretch to help the Blues to a six-goal lead with 7:42 remaining in the first quarter.
The Blues extended their lead to double digits in the second quarter. Sherry assisted on two of the first three goals of the period, then scored another to put her team up 12-3 with 9:06 to play in the first half. Daigle and Teagan Huff both scored to close the half with Whitman leading 14-3.
Whitman would score only six more goals in the second half, but its defense held strong, limiting Multnomah to only two goals in the final 30 minutes and cruising to the impressive win.
Whitman plays its home and Northwest Conference opener on Saturday at the Whitman Athletic Complex at 1 p.m.
