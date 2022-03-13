Gracie Maulik scored a game-high six goals, Erin Magnuson netted five more but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's lacrosse team dropped its Northwest Conference home opener, 20-13, to Puget Sound on Sunday afternoon, March 13, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Sophia Maroulis played 60 minutes in goal for the Blues and made five saves. Olivia Almy made six saves in net for the Loggers, also in a full 60 minutes of action.
The opening half featured a see-saw affair which ended in a 9-9 draw. Magnuson opened the scoring nearly five minutes into the game, but UPS responded with three goals, two coming from the stick of Lauren Mastin. Magnuson added two more and Amelia Leopold scored just before the period ended to put Whitman up 5-4.
The second period saw the Loggers twice take a two-goal lead and Whitman bouncing right back.
Abby Stranahan scored to put UPS up 9-7 with 4:12 remaining until halftime.
Maroulis and the Whitman defense held the Loggers scoreless for the remainder of the period and Maulik and Magnuson scored to even the game before halftime.
Whitman managed only four goals in the second as the Loggers slowly pulled away.
Rarely seen, a Whitman goal in the third quarter was called back after the referee determined an illegal stick was used. The Loggers scored moments later to extend the lead to three goals with 5:13 remaining.
Maulik scored late in the third and early in the fourth but that would account for Whitman's final two goals of the game.
The Blues are next in action this weekend when they travel to California for a pair of non-conference games at Cal Lutheran and Whittier.
