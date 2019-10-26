FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Elyse Benavides posted 10 kills, Claire McCarthy added 15 digs and the Whitman College women's volleyball team played Pacific to three close sets but were ultimately swept by the Boxers in Northwest Conference action on Friday night. Set scores were 25-23, 26-24, 25-22.
The much improved Blues (2-16, 2-10 NWC) went toe to toe with the Boxers (16-5, 9-2 NWC) who are vying for a conference title. Sofia Dominitz posted a team-high four blocks with Emma Anderson adding 25 assists and eight digs.
For Pacific, Jordan Zweifel posted a match-high 13 kills with Haley Walz adding 17 digs, also a match-high.
Set one went down to the wire with Pacific pulling away late. A Christina Boxberger kill and a Tate Cadang ace put the Blues up 7-4, but Pacific responded with four straight points to take the lead. Later, consecutive kills from Benavides and another from Ava McCabe pulled the Blues even, but that would be the final time Pacific would lose the lead. Whitman staved off three set points but Karlee Duncan's kill sealed the win.
The second set saw Whitman find itself up by four points midway through the set. The Blues maintained that margin until four straight points from the Boxers gave them a one-point lead at 18-17. Benavides stepped up late in the set as her trio of consecutive kills gave Whitman two set points at 24-22. The Blues were just unable to pull off the win as Pacific reeled off four straight points to win and go up two sets.
Pacific completed the sweep in set three but not before withstanding another valiant Whitman effort. The Blues trailed early but rallied late with three straight points to take a 21-20 lead. Pacific scored the final three points of the set to notch the straight-set win.
The Blues are back at the Sherwood Center next Friday, Nov. 1 vs. Linfield. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m.