Online ticket offerings for the 2022-23 Whitman College men's and women's basketball seasons are now on sale.
For the first time, fans can purchase tickets to home basketball games through Whitman's online ticketing system, which can be accessed at whitmanathletics.universitytickets.com.
On the ticketing website, search by sport and navigate to the games of your choice. Click "GET TICKETS" and avoid the line at the Sherwood Center.
In addition, those that purchase two adult tickets can use the promo code BRINGAFRIEND at checkout for a free adult ticket with the purchase of the first.
The Northwest Conference champion women's basketball team opens its home slate on Saturday, Dec. 10, against Eastern Oregon, then opens home league play on Friday, Jan. 6. In total, the Blues will host nine games.
The Northwest Conference tournament finalist men's basketball team will play 14 games at home, beginning with a non-conference matchup on Saturday, Nov. 19 against Sul Ross State. Whitman will host two more games in November and another two in December before joining the women for conference doubleheaders in January.
