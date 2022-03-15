MOORPARK, Calif. — The Whitman College men's and women's golf teams concluded the CLU Invitational on Tuesday, March 15, held at the Moorpark Country Club and hosted by Cal Lutheran.
The men's squad placed sixth, with the women's team coming in eighth.
Parker Krovisky led the Whitman men's squad over the two-day event. He finished tied for 12th, shooting 7-over 151, ahead of Max Ray-Keil and Alex Knox, who also placed in the top 20.
"It was great to participate in a high-level tournament against very skilled competition," said Krovisky. "I loved how our team adapted to the new course along with the challenging conditions."
Ray-Keil carded a nine over 153 good for a tie for 17th, and Knox rounded out the Whiman top 20 contingent after shooting 10 over 154, finishing him in a tie for 19th.
On the women's side, despite her team placing eighth, Katya Kurkoski was among the top scores on the individual leaderboard. She placed in a three-way tie for second place after carding a 15-over 159 for the two days.
"I'm proud of my teammates and myself for our solid performance and consistency on a challenging course," added Kurkoski. "I was excited about the chance to play golf in California for the first time against some great competitors. I'm looking forward to our upcoming conference tournaments."
The Blues yielded another individual in the top 20 in Vreni Todd. She placed in a tie for 18th after shooting 30-over 174.
Next up for the men's squad is the Texas Cup from March 19-20 in Plano, Texas, hosted by UT Dallas.
The women's team returns to action with the men on April 9-10 for the NWC Spring Classic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.