MILWAUKIE, Ore.— The Whitman College baseball team went 1-2 here at the 2020 NWC Round Robin weekend Friday and Saturday.
Whitworth left the Blues still looking for their first win of the young season on Friday, defeating them 7-4 in their opener here at Ron Tonkin Field.
Travis Craven suffered the loss for the Blues, tossing five and one-third innings before being lifted for Colin Anderson. He gave up six runs on five hits while posting six strikeouts. Austin Rice threw five complete innings for the win, allowing two runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
But the Blues bounced back to capture that first win later in the day, with Matthew Sox continuing his hot hitting.
Sox had a double, a run scored and two RBI, David Johnson added a hit, two runs and an RBI, and Whitman notched its first win of the season with a 7-2 defeat of Lewis & Clark here Friday evening.
Eric Ma was impressive in tossing six complete innings for the win. He gave up two runs on four hits while striking out 11 Pio hitters. Dexter Aichele took the mound in the seventh and dominated the L&C lineup. He gave up just one hit in three scoreless innings to pick up the save.
Michael Contreras led the Pios at the plate with a game-high three hits and an RBI. Jack Thompson doubled and scored a run as part of a two-run third inning that cut the Whitman lead to one run. Lewis & Clark starter Jordan Gonzalez was tagged with the loss in just two innings of work, surrendering four earned runs on four hits. The Pio bullpen was able to keep the Whitman lineup in check for the most part, but the damage had been done.
Johnson got the Blues on the board in the second inning. After Kevin Nakamura doubled to lead off the inning, Johnson drove him home from second with a base hit to put the Blues up. Matt Cho added to the lead, driving home Johnson and Leo Rivera with a two-out double and the Blues led 3-0.
The Pios got on the board with a pair of runs in the top of the third, but the Blues answered in kind in their half of the third. Sox delivered a run-scoring double and later scampered home as Nakamura was tagged out in a rundown.
The Blues added one run each in the seventh and eighth innings while Aichele did the work on the mound.
The top five of the Whitman order provided most of the offense. Matthew Sox led the Blues with two hits, one run and one RBI and Ben Parker added a double and an RBI.
The Bucs manufactured three runs over the first three innings, two coming in the first off a pair of sacrifice fly outs. The Blues navigated their way back into the game with runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Sox opened the bottom of the fourth with a base hit, then later capitalized on a Pirate throwing error to cross home plate.
Luke Bruno provided the sparks for Whitworth in the sixth inning. With the Bucs holding a one-run lead, Liam Fitzpatrick and Jaxsen Sweum singled to open the inning before Craven fanned Grayson O’Neil for the first out. Bruno then unleashed a homerun over the left field fence to put his team up 6-2. With Colin Anderson on to pitch for the Blues, Whitworth added one more run in the inning to go up by five.
Whitman added a run one inning later and, despite enduring Whitworth’s four-run sixth, plated two runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to remain in the hunt. Teague Conder and Jerick Nomura both scored to make it a 7-4 ball game.
The Blues put runners in scoring position in both the seventh and eighth innings, but came up empty against Whitworth relief pitching.
Saturday then saqw Isaaac Beaman and Brett Williams both posted a pair of hits, Anthony Nevoso added another and drove in a run, but it wasn’t enough as Whitman fell to Willamette 5-4 in the team’s NWC Round Robin finale.
Matt Sox delivered a solid performance on the mound in the loss despite a shaky start where he surrendered four first-inning unearned runs. He tossed five complete innings, allowing three hits on the four unearned runs with nine strikeouts.
Benjamin Whitten tossed six complete innings for the win, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven Whitman hitters. The top of the Bearcat order did much of the damage as Joey Faudskar, Ethan Fischel and Eric Waldichuk all posted a hit and scored a run.
The Bearcats struck first and plated four runs on Sox and the Blues in their first at bats. Sox gave up a leadoff double to Faudskar then three batters later, loaded up the bases with a hit-by-pitch on Justin Scanlon. Sox, struggling with his control, walked home Faudskar for an unearned run. The big hit of the inning came on the next at bat when Samuel Daly cleared the bases with a three-run double.
In true veteran form, Sox regrouped and settled in. Tossing near perfect ball, he kept the Blues in the game before being spelled by Tristan Kalnins to start the sixth inning. Nevoso’s run-scoring single got the Blues on the board in the second and Sox scored in the sixth after being moved to designated hitter. Whitman manufactured a run each in the seventh and ninth innings but came up just one shy.
Whitman baseball are back in action on Saturday as they host Linfield College for a double header with a third game on Sunday. They first game on Saturday starts at noon at Borleske Stadium.
Whitworth 7, Whitman 4
Whitworth 201 004 000 — 7 8 3
Whitman 000 112 000 — 4 6 0
Rice, Bishop (6), Thomas(8) and McDaniel; Craven, Anderson (5.2), Larson (6) and Nevoso.
HR — Whitwoth (Bruno).
Hits — Whitworth (8): Warner 2, Bruno 2, Gibson 2, Fitzpatri, Sweum Whitman (6): Sox 2, Bre. Williams, Nomura, Parker, Vannaman.
Whitman 7, Lewis & Clark 2
L&C 002 000 000 — 2 5 3
Whitman 032 000 11x — 7 8 0
Gonzalez, Panaro (3), Monura (7.2) and Tellinghu; Ma, Aichele (7) and Nakamura.
Hits — L&C (5): Contreras 3, Serafini, Thomson Whitman (8): Nakamura 2, Bre. Williams, Vannaman, Sox, Johnson, Rivera, Cho.
Willamette 5, Whitman 4
Willamette 400 000 100 — 5 5 4
Whitman 010 001 101 — 4 6 3
Whitten, Enright (7) and Nelsen; Sox, Kalnins (6), Ortiz (8), Anderson (8.1) and Nevoso.
Hits — Willamette (5): Faudskar, Fischel, Waldichuk, Wagner, Daly Whitman (6): Bre. Williams 2, Beaman 2, Johnson, Nevoso.