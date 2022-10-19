Nicole Kelly recorded a team-high nine kills, Jamie Bartok posted 13 digs, but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College women’s volleyball team fell in four sets to Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Wednesday night, Oct. 19, at the Sherwood Center.
Set scores were 21-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-17.
Whitworth’s Jay Hodge led all hitters with 13 kills and Madison Lee posted a match-high 17 digs.
The Blues (7-12, 5-6 NWC) got off to a great start with their opening-set win.
Whitman started hot as Christina Boxberger won three straight points off her serve beginning with Sydney London’s block to build an early 8-3 lead.
The Bucs worked themselves back into the set, but Lilli Thompson’s block capped a 4-0 run to put Whitman back up by four.
Late in the set, though, Whitworth tied the score at 19-19 off an Abigail Hudson block, but Whitman responded with another 4-0 run and held on for the win.
Whitworth (14-5, 8-3 NWC) responded with a comfortable set-two win to even the match.
Hudson’s kill quickly opened a 5-1 lead and a kill from Lee extended the lead to 9-3.
The Blues rallied mid-set to tie the score at 11-11 but the Bucs pulled away with a 9-2 run to close the set.
Set three saw the Blues trail throughout but always remain in striking distance.
Whitman trailed by five in the later stages but a block and a kill from Kenzie Martinez cut into the lead and made it a 20-18 score.
The Bucs regained control and closed the set on the heels of a pair of Joelle Forbes kills.
Whitworth completed the four-set victory after pulling away from the Blues in set four.
Next up for the Blues is a road match on Friday at Willamette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.