The Whitman College baseball team dropped both games of a doubleheader against Pacific, falling 13-7 in game one and 5-1 in game two on Saturday at Borleske Stadium.
Kevin Nakamura recorded three hits, two runs and three RBI, David Johnson homered in the sixth but it wasn’t enough to rally the Blues (12-10, 12-10 NWC) from 10 runs down in the opener.
Will Clark earned the win allowing two runs on four hits in five innings of work. Dexter Aichele had a tough outing for the Blues in receiving the loss. He threw four complete innings and gave up seven runs on six hits while posting five strikeouts.
The Blues trailed by 10 runs after homers from Isaac Lovings and Jordan Hara in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, to put the Boxers up 12-2.
Whitman looked prime for a successful rally with four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh. Both Jerick Nomura (2 H, 1 R) and Brett Williams (1 H, 1 R) reached base to open the inning and were later driven home by Nakamura’s two-run single. With Nakamura on, Johnson (2 H, 1 R, 1 RBI) homered to shave the lead to 12-6. The rally more or less ended there as each team added one more run to complete the scoring.
The Boxers completed the sweep with their nightcap win. Mateus Conaway was tagged with the loss, giving up three runs on three hits before being removed after pitching to one batter in the fifth inning.
Kahi Bisho tossed five innings for the win, allowing only the one Whitman run on two hits.
Whitman hitters were held in check for much of the game, only breaking through once for a run in the second inning. The Blues manufactured a run as Nakamura drew a walk then reached second on a wild pitch. Nakamura later scored, again on a wild pitch, to tie the game at 1-1.
Pacific retook the lead one inning later and added two more runs in the sixth inning.
Whitman and Pacific conclude their series with a doubleheader on Sunday. First pitch is set for noon.