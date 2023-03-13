In a pair of tight games in a twin bill matchup between Whitman's baseball team and Lewis & Clark (13-5, 5-4 NWC), the Blues suffered two losses in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, March 12, at Borleske Stadium.
Lewis & Clark took the opener, 12-7, and rallied to win the nightcap, 10-9.
The Blues (10-6, 3-3 NWC) played the role of visitors in the scorebook after unplayable field conditions in Portland moved the series to Walla Walla.
Game 1
The opener featured a seesaw of momentum that ended with a big four-run eighth inning that gave the Pios the win.
The top half of the order provided the offense for the Blues. Jack Bickerton and Beck Maguire both posted two hits and two runs, and Mateus Conaway and Teague Conder added two hits and one run with Conder adding an RBI.
Wyatt Adams suffered the loss for the Blues. He pitched three plus innings and allowed six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
The Pios jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning, which began with a two-run homer.
The Blues then rallied with six unanswered runs over the next two innings, kick started in the third inning by Halen Otte's two-run base hit.
Game 2
Trying to win the series with a rubber-match victory, the Blues packed in their offense in the sixth and seventh innings. LC plated a run each in the third and fifth innings while keeping the Whitman order in check.
That all changed in the sixth inning when Ben Parker sliced the lead in half with a leadoff home run. After Conder and Maguire reached base, Garrett Runyan crushed a three-run homer to put his team up 4-2.
The Blues padded their lead in the seventh after RBI hits from Parker, Bickerton and Maguire to go up 8-2.
Whitman led by five runs heading to the bottom of the ninth, but the Pioneers had the last say. With three runs already on the board, a bases-clearing walk-off double gave LC the win.
Rylan Burigsay (1-1) was the pitcher of record for the Blues.
Whitman will play its official home opener next weekend with a three-game series against Linfield.
